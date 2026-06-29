'Maa Aur Behen Ko Apne Se Door Rakhna': Farrhana Bhatt's Mother's New Alleged Audio Goes Viral, Internet Divided

Farrhana Bhatt's Mother's New Alleged Audio Goes Viral, Internet Divided |

A new audio clip, purportedly featuring Farrhana Bhatt's mother, Afroza Bhatt, has gone viral on social media. In the alleged clip, Afroza is heard speaking about her strained relationship with her daughter and the growing distance between them. However, the authenticity of the audio remains unverified, with several social media users questioning whether it could be AI-generated.

In the viral clip, Afroza allegedly says, "Adil uske saamne bahut achha ban raha hai. Adil ne pehle hi usse kaha ki maa aur behen ko apne se door rakhna, ye tujhe kuch nahi karne denge." The audio, shared by a social media page named TCX Official, further features a voice claiming to be Afroza saying, "Halaanki main ab tak iske saath thi, isko is mukaam par pahunchaya. Har jagah main uski backbone banke khadi rahi. Lekin ab kuch dino se woh baat bhi nahi kar rahi."

The speaker in the clip also accuses Farrhana of putting up a "dikhawa" and reflects on the emotional pain of a mother feeling neglected by her child. "Maa ko kya chahiye hota hai? Pyaar chahiye hota hai beton aur betiyon ka. Jab woh nahi milta, to insaan bahut akela pad jata hai," the voice says.

It is important to note that the audio clip has not been independently verified, and there is no official confirmation that the voice indeed belongs to Afroza Bhatt. While some users claimed the clip sounded genuine and expressed sympathy, others urged people not to jump to conclusions and warned against spreading unverified or AI-generated content online.

For those unaware, the controversy began after a woman named Faizana, who claimed to be Farrhana Bhatt's biological sister, shared a lengthy statement on social media about their alleged family rift. Claiming that the two grew up together and lived under the same roof, Faizana alleged that their relationship changed after Farrhana's stint on Bigg Boss and accused the actress of distancing herself from her family. She also denied allegations that she had created differences between Farrhana and their mother, Afroza Bhatt. The matter further escalated after conflicting videos and audio clips, purportedly featuring Afroza, surfaced online. While some clips appeared to support the allegations against Farrhana, others showed her mother defending the actress and rejecting the claims. Farrhana has not yet issued an official statement on the controversy.