Bigg Boss 19 Fame Farrhana Bhatt's Mother Breaks Silence Amid Family Feud, Says 'Nobody Can Throw Me Out Of Her House'- VIDEO

Bigg Boss 19 Fame Farrhana Bhatt's Mother Breaks Silence Amid Family Feud |

Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt has been making headlines after serious allegations were made by Faizana, who claims to be her "real sister." Faizana alleged that the situation deeply affected their mother, saying, "What our mother (Farrhana's mother) went through affected her deeply. The situation became so serious that she was hospitalized, and even the police became involved."

Amid these allegations, a new video featuring Farrhana's mother, Afroza, has surfaced online. In the video, she stepped forward to defend her daughter and clarify that Farrhana did not throw her out of the house.

The video begins with Afroza greeting viewers and saying, "Assalamu Alaikum. Main Farrhana ki mumma hoon, jaisa ki aap mujhe jaante hain." She explained that she was compelled to address the controversy surrounding her daughter, adding, "Mujhe isliye social media par aana pada kyunki mujhe majboor kiya gaya."

> It's very shameful to bring your mom in fd wars 💔

> Farrhana was getting hate so she asked her mother to make video.

> She could've clarified herself but her ego is bigger than everything

> Mom looks sad, it is possible that she was forced to say all this!!#FarrhanaBhatt . pic.twitter.com/EAblBhZ8JL — Avi (@avihoon) June 27, 2026

Addressing the ongoing rumours, Afroza strongly denied claims that Farrhana had asked her to leave the house. She said, "Kisi ki majaal nahi hai ki mujhe Farrhana ke ghar se nikale. Farrhana meri beti thi, hai aur rahegi." She further stated that while Farrhana may stand against others, she would never go against her mother, adding, "Woh mere saath aisa kabhi kar nahi sakti, soch bhi nahi sakti hai."

Towards the end of the video, Afroza dismissed several screenshots circulating on social media, calling them false. She said that neither she nor Farrhana had done anything wrong and therefore had nothing to fear. Addressing her daughter's critics, she said, "Unke haters ye yaad rakhein, main kisi ko unke sar par chadhne nahi doongi."

The video has left social media users divided, with many questioning whether Afroza recorded the video on her own or at Farrhana's request.

Meanwhile, the family dispute continues to make headlines. Faizana recently released a lengthy statement claiming, "Farrhana is my real sister. We grew up together, shared the same home, and supported each other through every phase of life."

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She further alleged that Farrhana distanced herself from the family after entering Bigg Boss and chose not to acknowledge her as her sister. Faizana also denied allegations that she created misunderstandings between Farrhana and their mother.