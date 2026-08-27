'She Really Put Me Through Hell': Orry Was 'Traumatised' By Sara Ali Khan's Mother Amrita Singh; Recalls His 'Dark' Phase |

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, recently opened up about one of the darkest phases of his life in an interview. When asked about a difficult period that taught him mental strength and resilience, Orry recalled what he went through in 2021. He said he was “traumatised” by Sara Ali Khan’s mother, Amrita Singh, and described the experience as something he had never been through before.

Orry told to Pinkvilla, “Back in 2021, Amrita Ali Khan traumatised me. It was a lot. It was a bit, I was like a bit, I don't think I have been through something like this.” Recalling how difficult the phase was, he added, “It was a very low dark time in my life like she really put me through hell.”

Orry also spoke about how people around him reassured him that he would emerge stronger after the difficult period. Recalling his reaction, he said, “When I moved and got out of it, people were like you will get through this stronger. I was like 'I don't need that much strength.'” He eventually realised that the experience had changed him, adding, “Like who needs that much strength in their life. Then I realised nothing really affects me anymore. Like, nothing really makes me sad.”

Reflecting on how the experience shaped him, Orry said the “trauma” he went through eventually helped him develop the resilience to deal with public scrutiny. He explained, “I think the trauma I went through then actually made me strong enough that when I became a public figure, then amount of hate I used to get initially it never affected me.” He added that people would “insult” him, but the criticism no longer affected him emotionally. When asked what really went down between him and Amrita, orry answered, "Honestly bad things happen to bad people. I am gonna leave it to that."

The exact reason behind Orry’s alleged fallout with Amrita Singh remains unclear. While Orry has described the experience as “trauma”, he has not revealed what exactly happened between them. In a January 2026 interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “Pretending to be friends with Sara means pretending to be ok with the trauma her mother put me through and I just don't think I can do that anymore.” He further said he could consider letting the matter go if Amrita apologised.