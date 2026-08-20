'She Is A Real Snake': Orry SLAMS Gaurav Khanna's Estranged Wife Akanksha Chamola, Accuses Her Of 'Blackening' Actor's Good Name

Orry SLAMS Gaurav Khanna's Estranged Wife Akanksha Chamola, Accuses Her Of 'Blackening' Actor's Good Name |

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is known for speaking his mind, and he recently called out Gaurav Khanna’s estranged wife, Akanksha Chamola and Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 co-contestant Shagun Sharma. An Instagram page shared a post about Gaurav being in the negative spotlight following his divorce from Akanksha and Shagun’s allegations of “bullying” against him. The post questioned whether Akanksha and Shagun were “deliberately” putting Gaurav in a negative light. Responding to the post, Orry accused Akanksha of “blackening” Gaurav’s good name and using his fame for views.

Orry penned a lengthy comment, claiming that Akanksha was trying to tarnish Gaurav’s image. He wrote, “She (Akanksha) is just blackening his good name and milking his fame for her own views no one knows who she is I dint even know he was married and we shared a vanity together for a month in Capetown during KKK filming.”

He further criticised Akanksha’s alleged actions, calling them “complete shameless behaviour” and accusing her of taking advantage of Gaurav’s reputation. Orry added, "This is complete shameless behavior to test and take advantage of a good man this girl is a real snake in the grass."

Orry also addressed Shagun’s “bullying” allegations against Gaurav. Claiming that he had teased Shagun even more during the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 shoot, Orry said that the two remain friends. He wrote, "I am pretty sure I bullied her more during KKK and we are still good friends it's just fun to bully her cause she gives good reactions and we needed entertainment."

Akanksha had earlier opened up about her separation from Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp 2, revealing that they had been living separately and were heading for divorce. She later said their differing views on having children also played a role in their decision to part ways. “He is not wrong on his part. And then Bigg Boss happened and I realised that isko bohot zyaada hain aur main nahi kar paa rahi hoon... For me I don't want to put him in that situation,” she said.

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant Shagun accused Gaurav of bullying her during the shoot. In an interview, she claimed, “He bullied me a lot. For example, if five people performed a task and four of them aborted it, out of those four, he would pick on me the most. He would say, ‘She gives up’, ‘She is weak’, and ‘Don’t do this.’ I think in reality space, you do become a different version of yourself. So I would not say that he is exactly the same in real life as he behaved there.”