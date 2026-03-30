 Vivian Dsena Welcomes Second Baby, A Boy, With Wife Nouran Aly 2 Years After Daughter's Birth: 'The Kingdom Just Got Bigger'
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Vivian Dsena Welcomes Second Baby, A Boy, With Wife Nouran Aly 2 Years After Daughter's Birth: 'The Kingdom Just Got Bigger'

Television actor Vivian Dsena and wife Nouran Aly have welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The couple already has a daughter, Layan, born in 2023. Sharing the news on Monday, Vivian wrote, "The kingdom just got bigger... this time it's a Prince." He married Nouran in 2022 after divorcing Vahbiz Dorabjee.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, March 30, 2026, 11:29 AM IST
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Vivian Dsena Welcomes Second Baby | Photo Via Instagram

Television actor Vivian Dsena has embraced fatherhood for the second time as he and his wife Nouran Aly, former journalist, welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The couple already have a daughter, Layan Vivian Dsena, born in early 2023. Sharing the news on social media, Vivian announced the joyful development with a heartfelt note, calling it a new chapter in his life.

Vivian Dsena Welcomes Second Baby

On Monday, March 30, the actor shared a post on social media that read, "Went a little off the radar. not without reason. Some stories aren't announced, they're lived first. The silence said enough.The kingdom just got bigger. and this time. It's a Prince," further adding footprint and blue heart emoticons.

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For the caption, he wrote, "Alhamdulillah," and used emoticons of an angel baby, footprints and blue heart. He wrote, "#BabyBoy #NewBeginnings #OurLittlePrince #Blessed #Family." 

He has three daughters, two stepdaughters and one biological daughter, Layan.

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Celebrities React

Soon after Vivian shared the news on his social media, the actor's industry colleagues and friends congratulated him. His co-star Rubina Dilaik wrote, “Omg! Beautiful… congratulations to you and Nouran Aly,” while Bharti Singh commented, “Congratulations.”

His Bigg Boss 18 co-contestants, including Yamini Malhotra and Tajinder Bagga, also reacted to the post with congratulatory messages.

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Vivian Dsena was earlier married to his Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani co-star Vahbiz Dorabjee, but the couple got divorced in 2021.

Born into a Christian family, Dsena now follows Islam. He reportedly began practising the faith during the holy month of Ramadan in 2019, after meeting his wife Nouran Aly.

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