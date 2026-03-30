Vivian Dsena Welcomes Second Baby, A Boy, With Wife Nouran Aly 2 Years After Daughter's Birth: 'The Kingdom Just Got Bigger'

Vivian Dsena Welcomes Second Baby | Photo Via Instagram

Television actor Vivian Dsena has embraced fatherhood for the second time as he and his wife Nouran Aly, former journalist, welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The couple already have a daughter, Layan Vivian Dsena, born in early 2023. Sharing the news on social media, Vivian announced the joyful development with a heartfelt note, calling it a new chapter in his life.

Vivian Dsena Welcomes Second Baby

On Monday, March 30, the actor shared a post on social media that read, "Went a little off the radar. not without reason. Some stories aren't announced, they're lived first. The silence said enough.The kingdom just got bigger. and this time. It's a Prince," further adding footprint and blue heart emoticons.

For the caption, he wrote, "Alhamdulillah," and used emoticons of an angel baby, footprints and blue heart. He wrote, "#BabyBoy #NewBeginnings #OurLittlePrince #Blessed #Family."

He has three daughters, two stepdaughters and one biological daughter, Layan.

Celebrities React

Soon after Vivian shared the news on his social media, the actor's industry colleagues and friends congratulated him. His co-star Rubina Dilaik wrote, “Omg! Beautiful… congratulations to you and Nouran Aly,” while Bharti Singh commented, “Congratulations.”

His Bigg Boss 18 co-contestants, including Yamini Malhotra and Tajinder Bagga, also reacted to the post with congratulatory messages.

Vivian Dsena was earlier married to his Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani co-star Vahbiz Dorabjee, but the couple got divorced in 2021.

Born into a Christian family, Dsena now follows Islam. He reportedly began practising the faith during the holy month of Ramadan in 2019, after meeting his wife Nouran Aly.