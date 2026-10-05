Avinash Mishra Wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Rushes To Hug Rumoured GF Eisha Singh After Her Emotional Reaction To His Victory—VIDEO

Avinash Mishra Wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Avinash Mishra has emerged as the winner of Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. After performing several gruelling high-risk stunts and challenging tasks, Avinash lifted the coveted trophy and took home prize money of Rs 20 lakh, a trip to Europe and a brand-new car. Rithvik Dhanjani and Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, finished as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

Avinash Mishra Wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Soon after Rohit Shetty announced Avinash as the winner, the actor broke down in tears, overwhelmed by the achievement. The emotional moment became even more special as his rumoured girlfriend, actress Eisha Singh, who had arrived to support him, was also seen getting teary-eyed after his big win.

Eisha had tears seeing him win and the way he ran to hug her I can’t i’m gone. They make the best couple ever!! ♥️😭😭 #EishaSingh #AvinashMishra #Avisha #KKK15 https://t.co/qvREfp6DHn — Zarah (@Zarahx02) October 4, 2026

Hugs, Kisses Rumoured Girlfriend Eisha Singh

After lifting the trophy, Avinash quickly rushed towards Eisha and shared a sweet hug with her. He also kissed her on the cheek, making for an adorable post-victory moment.

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Eisha later shared a photo with Avinash and penned a heartfelt note celebrating his achievement. “Maybe God's plan really was bigger... KKK 15 winner. So so proud of you. Brb, crying!” she wrote.

The actress also shared a video of the couple dancing together to Senorita as they celebrated his victory after the finale. In another Instagram Story, Eisha wrote, "Trophy aa gayi ghar!!!!!! Some victories are way too personal... this one, exactly this one."

She recalled Avinash telling her during their Bigg Boss days that he had never won an award, adding that two years later, he was holding the winner’s trophy. "Happy so sooo happyyyy.....thank you Bhagwan," She wrote, expressing her joy over his achievement.

Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh first met on Bigg Boss 18, and their close bond has continued to grab attention ever since. While the two have often denied being in a relationship and maintained that they are good friends, their frequent public appearances, social media posts and affectionate moments together have continued to fuel dating rumours.