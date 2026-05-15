'10 Saal Lage': Avinash Mishra Gets Emotional As He Buys His First House In Mumbai Ahead Of Participating In Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

After spending nearly a decade chasing his dreams in Mumbai, actor Avinash Mishra finally achieved one of the biggest milestones of his life -owning a home in the city. The actor, who gained popularity after his appearance on Bigg Boss 18, recently shared the happy news with fans through an emotional social media post.

Avinash gave followers a glimpse of his new house by posting pictures from the Griha Pravesh ceremony attended by his family. The moment became even more special as his parents were seen celebrating the occasion with him.

Opening up about his long journey, the actor revealed that it took him 10 years of determination, patience, and faith to finally buy a home in Mumbai. Sharing his feelings, he wrote, "Finally… apna ghar in Mumbai! 10 saal lage… and now I can proudly say - we made it. 10 years of hard work, patience & faith."

The actor also mentioned about the uncertainty he faced when he first moved to Mumbai. Recalling those early struggles, he shared, “Jab naya naya Mumbai aaya tha, tab sirf sawaal hi sawaal the ..Kaise hoga? Kya hoga? Kab hoga? Kya main is sheher mein survive kar paunga? Par Bhagwaan hum sabki life ki screenplay perfect timing aur perfect climax ke saath likhte hain. Toh bas apna kaam honestly karte raho… baaki sab woh dekh lenge."

Avinash credited his family for standing by him throughout the journey. Thanking them for their support, he wrote, “Ye sab kuch main apne mummy-papa ke pyaar aur support ki wajah se kar paya hoon. Grateful beyond words. Thanks to my brother for always being the backbone of our family. And bhabhi, for bringing so much joy and happiness into our lives. Aur dil se thank you to all of you for your constant love and support #DreamsDoComeTrue."

Professionally, Avinash is now gearing up for his next big reality show appearance. He is set to showcase his adventurous side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Ahead of joining the stunt-based reality show, Avinash revealed that he reached out to close friend Vivian Dsena for advice. Sharing details about their conversation, he said, “I spoke to Vivian about the show. Ek time par unka bhi naam aaya tha, toh I called him to ask if he is going or not. Then he told me ki aisa toh kuch nahi hai. But then I asked him, ‘Kya preparations hoti hain? What are the weather conditions like?’ Toh, he told me, ‘Just go and kill it, I know you will.’ And he said, ‘Just go and enjoy the moment.’"