 Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Winner: Avinash Mishra Wins Rohit Shetty-Hosted Show; Netizens Say, 'Truly Deserved It'
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Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Winner: Avinash Mishra Wins Rohit Shetty-Hosted Show; Netizens Say, 'Truly Deserved It'

Fans flooded X with celebratory posts after Avinash Mishra won Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 in Sunday's grand finale on Colors TV. Avinash and Rithvik Dhanjani reached the top two after Orry joined them in the top three. Reacting to Avinash's victory, one emotional netizen wrote, "You didn't just win Avi, you fought for this, you truly earned this today."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, October 05, 2026, 01:38 PM IST
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Winner: Avinash Mishra Wins Rohit Shetty-Hosted Show; Netizens Say, 'Truly Deserved It'
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Winner | Instagram

On Sunday, October 4, 2026, the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15 was aired on Colors TV. Avinash Mishra, Orry, and Rithvik Dhanjani were in the top 3. Avinash and Rithvik made it to the top 2, and the former was announced as the winner of the season. Soon, the winning moment went viral on social media, and Avinash's fans started celebrating. Many netizens also reacted to the actor's victory, and they started posting about it on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "AVINASH MISHRA WINS KHATRON KE KHILADI S15! Congratulations, Avinash, on this huge and well-deserved victory in one of the toughest reality shows! You truly deserved this win! (sic)."

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Another X user wrote, "AVINASH MISHRA WON!! I’m literally crying right now. No one deserves this more than him after everything he gave to this show. So so happy for him (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Watching you lift that trophy after everything you went through honestly feels so special You didn’t just win Avi,u fought for this, u earned this and today you’re the CHAMPION So proud of you! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Avinash Mishra On His KKK15 Win

On Monday, Avinash shared a video of his winning moment and wrote, "Do your work with complete dedication. Let the results take care of themselves. Thank you everyone for your love and support (sic)." Watch the video below...

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Who Is Avinash Mishra?

For the uninitiated, Avinash is a popular television actor. He is 30 years old and hails from Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Avinash rose to fame after he played the lead role in the TV show Yeh Teri Galiyan. He later starred in shows like Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya, Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer, and others.

Before Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15, Avinash was seen in Bigg Boss 18, in which he reached the top 4.

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