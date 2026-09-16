Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Winner: Does Viral Photo Prove Avinash Mishra Has Won Rohit Shetty Hosted Show? Fact Check

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Does Viral Photo Prove Avinash Mishra Has Won The Show? Fact check |

A photo of Avinash Mishra posing with an alleged crew member of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has gone viral on social media. In the picture, Avinash is seen posing with the alleged crew member alongside Rithvik Dhanjani. Soon after the photo surfaced online, some users claimed that it was proof that Avinash had won the show. But is there any truth to the claim?

A user shared a post on X allegedly uploaded by a crew member, claiming, “Avinash Mishra won Khatron Ke Khiladi #AvinashMishra, crew revealed it.” Another user commented, “Yeh post toh delete bhi hogaya,” to which the person who shared the screenshot replied sarcastically, “You know reason.”

Wtf aviansh Mishra won khatro ke Khiladi #AvinashMishra , crew revealed it. pic.twitter.com/TyrPaCdDPj — 𝙁𝙧𝙤𝙯𝙚𝙣 🥶 (@Frozen_pratik) September 16, 2026

However, a search for the exact username, Jeetu Shukla, on Instagram shows that an account with the same name exists. The alleged post in question, however, no longer appears to be available. The account has previously shared photos from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi, including one in which Jeetu Shukla is seen posing with Harsh Gujral.

At present, the authenticity of the viral post and the alleged crew member's claim cannot be independently verified. Therefore, the viral photo and deleted post do not, by themselves, confirm that Avinash Mishra has won Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Finalists

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has seen several contestants bid farewell to the stunt-based reality show as the competition moved towards its finale. Vishal Aditya Singh exited the show after an injury, while Gaurav Khanna, who returned to the show, recently chose to leave despite winning his elimination stunt because of concerns about an existing elbow injury.

As the season neared its conclusion, Avinash Mishra and Farrhana Bhatt emerged as the two contestants at the centre of the finale buzz. The grand finale was filmed on September 13, with host Rohit Shetty refusing to reveal the winner when asked by the paparazzi. During filming, the paparazzi asked host Rohit Shetty about the winner. However, he refused to give away any spoilers and said, “Mereko bhi nahi pata kaun hai (winner).”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM on Colors TV, with episodes also streaming on JioHotstar.