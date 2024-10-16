Who Is Avinash Mishra? All You Need To Know About Bigg Boss 18 Contestant

Avinash Mishra, a television actor, is currently grabbing the headlines as he is said to be kicked out of Bigg Boss 18. In a promo shared by the makers, Mishra can be seen getting aggressive after he got into a fight with co-contestant Chum Darang; he was also seen charging at her, which allegedly led to his eviction. In the promo, Avinash was also seen exiting the Bigg Boss house.

However, the truth is that Avinash did not leave the Bigg Boss premises; he was called back into the house and sent to jail.

Check out the promo:

The nominated contestants of Week 2 of Bigg Boss 18 are Tajinder Singh Bagga, Muskan Bamne, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Chahat Pandey, Shrutika Arjun, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Hema Sharma, and Alice Kaushik.

In case you are wondering who Avinash Mishra is, here is all the information we have gathered for you.

Who is Avinash Mishra?

Avinash Mishra is a television actor who made his acting debut in 2017 with the serial Sethji, where he played the character of Bajirao. In the same year, he was a part of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya opposite Jiya Shankar, which aired on Zing.

He was born on December 9, 1995, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Avinash shot to fame after he played the roles of Shantanu Mazumdar in Yeh Teri Galiyan and Kunal Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

The actor has also been a part of several television serials, including Ishqbaaaz, Zindagi Ke Crossroads Crossroads-Emotion Or Practicality, Durga-Mata Ki Chhaya, Nath-Zewar Ya Zanjeer, and Titli, among others. . Additionally, he has also featured in many music videos and short films.

Avinash was last seen in Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara, which was a remake of Muramba, a Marathi serial.

The actor is quite active on Instagram and has a following of 1.3 million followers. He also owns a YouTube channel with 180K subscribers on it.