Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Winner: Farrhana Bhatt Or Avinash Mishra, Who Won Rohit Shetty-Hosted Show?

Who Is The Winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? | Instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 premiered on August 1, 2026. The Rohit Shetty-hosted show was shot a few months ago in Cape Town, South Africa, but the grand finale was filmed in Mumbai on Sunday. The contestants, along with Rohit, were photographed at a studio in Mumbai. Meanwhile, fans on social media have started speculating about the winner. While some fans are saying that Farrhana Bhatt won the show, some are claiming that the winner is Avinash Mishra.

A video from the finale shoot is going viral on social media, in which Farrhana is seen hugging Rohit, and there are fireworks on stage. So, that's why the actress' fans feel that she has won the show. Meanwhile, some tweets are claiming Avinash is the winner, and Karan Wahi is the second runner-up. Check out the tweets below...

Avinash Mishra won KKK15🏆😭



If this is true then he deserved it,not only because I supported him from day1 but he performed very well throughout the season🔥



Congratulations bro,I'm very happy for you 🫂❤️#AvinashMishra #KhatronKeKhiladi15 pic.twitter.com/BO3lzKNxbJ — ❥𝘼𝙧𝙨𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙣★ (@Arsalan_Boss211) September 13, 2026

While the makers have shot the grand finale, it is not yet known when the episode will air on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants

Apart from Karan, Avinash, and Farrhana, celebrities like Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Orry, Jasmin Bhasin, Rithvik Dhanjani, Harsh Gujral, Shagun Sharma, Avika Gor, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Ruhanika Dhawan also participated in the show.

Till now, we have seen that Shagun, Avika, and Vishal have been eliminated, and others are still a part of the show. Gaurav was also eliminated, but he returned as a wildcard.

Orry - The Surprise

While all the contestants performed some stunts very well, Orry, who has a totally different social media image, surprised one and all in the show. He has been performing stunts wonderfully, and even Rohit is impressed with him.

So, let's wait for the finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 to know who the winner is: Farrhana, Avinash, or actually someone else.