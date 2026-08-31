'Ek Shoulder Toota Hua Hai...': Khatron Ke Khiladi 15's Vishal Aditya Singh Shows Medical Report After Trolls Question His Stunt Performance

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15's Vishal Aditya Singh Shows Medical Report After Trolls Question His Stunt Performance |

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant Vishal Aditya Singh recently shared his medical reports on social media after facing criticism over his performance in a recent stunt on the Rohit Shetty-hosted show. Addressing the trolls, Vishal showed his shoulder injury reports and clarified that he was not making excuses when he spoke about experiencing pain during the task. The actor also stressed that he had pushed himself to his limits to participate in the stunt-based reality show.

Vishal began the video with the popular Hindi phrase, “Pratyaksh ko praman ki jarurat nahi padti hai”, which means that something clearly evident does not require further proof. He said the medical reports were proof of the injury he had been talking about and added that the reports were issued by doctors in Africa, where the show was filmed. “Ye hai mera shoulder injury ka report jisko main post kar dunga. Aur Indian doctor ka nahi hai bhai ki jismein jhol jhaal ho sakta hai thoda bahot. Africa ke doctor ka hai,” he said.

Addressing those who accused him of using his shoulder pain as an excuse during the latest stunt, Vishal said that was not the case and urged viewers to look at his overall performance on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. “Main koi bahana nahi bana raha tha ki mujhe shoulder ka pain hua hai aur main apna dar chhupa raha tha use,” he said, adding that people should consider what his intention was when he entered the show. He further pointed to his track record on the show, saying, “Main finalist raha hoon,” highlighting that he has consistently proved himself as a strong performer.

Vishal then appeared to take a subtle dig at contestants from previous seasons while defending his performance against the criticism. He suggested that despite competing with contestants who had appeared on earlier seasons, he had managed to prove himself and rise above the competition.

Hitting back at the trolls, Vishal challenged anyone to perform a stunt with an injured shoulder. “Bhai agar appreciate nahi kar sakte to kuch bhi na bolein, kyun? Kyunki ek kandha, ek shoulder toota hua hai aur ek theek hai. Usse koi stunt agar kar lega to Khatron Ke Khiladi jeetne ki prize money uska main aadha dunga. Lokhandwala mein aaiye, miliye, woh stunt karata hoon main,” he said.

Vishal further reminded viewers that they already know the kind of player he has been throughout the season. He urged his fans to continue supporting him and asked people not to harbour anger or jealousy towards one another. The actor also clarified that he has no beef with fellow contestant Karan Wahi.

Towards the end of the video, Vishal displayed his medical reports as proof of his injury. Sharing the video, he captioned it, “Phir bhai agar kisi ko kuchh lagta hai ‘toh’ lagate rahe, show apna number ‘1’ hai.”