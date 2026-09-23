'It Would Be Unfair To…': Eisha Singh On Juhi Mui Going Off-Air 4 Months After Premiere, Says Show's End Doesn't Define Her Potential |

Eisha Singh’s show Juhi Mui went off air after a brief run of just three to four months. The actress opened up about her reaction to the news, saying she experienced a “mix of emotions”. However, she believes a show’s journey does not define an actor’s ability or potential.

Eisha Singh On Juhi Mui's Abrupt Ending

Eisha said reflection and self-doubt are two different things. Speaking to News18 about the show’s early ending, she said, “One show’s journey cannot define an actor’s ability or potential. There are so many elements that contribute to the fate of a show, and it would be unfair to place all of that responsibility on an individual actor.”

Rather than doubt herself, the actress said she views the experience as an opportunity to grow. She added that a show’s performance is a “collective effort” and said, “I don’t think one show’s success or its early ending should become the complete definition of an actor’s identity. An artist is much bigger than a single project.”

Asked about her initial reaction to the show going off air, Eisha said she felt a “mix of emotions”. She explained that artists become emotionally invested in their characters, making disappointment a natural response. However, she acknowledged that television is a dynamic space and said it is important to focus on the experience rather than just the ending.

Juhi Mui, starring Eisha Singh and Vijayendra Kumeria, premiered on Colors TV on June 29, 2026, but went off air on September 9, after less than three months. While the channel has not publicly stated a reason for its early ending, BizAsiaLive.com reported that the show struggled to attract sustained viewership during the TRP blackout. Eisha aslo previously stated in an interview that she was not ready to say goodbye to the character this early even though she knew the show was ending.