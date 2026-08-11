'End Of Love Story?': Shalin Bhanot & Eisha Singh Unfollow Each Other On Instagram After Dating Rumours; Netizens React

Shalin Bhanot & Eisha Singh Unfollow Each Other On Instagram After Dating Rumours |

Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh are no longer following each other on social media, sparking speculation about a possible fallout between the two close friends. The duo has previously been at the centre of dating rumours, with reports claiming that they were allegedly in a secret relationship. However, both Shalin and Eisha have consistently maintained that they are "best friends" and have denied sharing a romantic relationship.

Shalin Bhanot & Eisha Singh Unfollow Each Other On Social Media

Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh, who were once rumoured to be dating, have unfollowed each other on Instagram. A user took to social media to claim, "It took 2 yrs for Shalin to Finally Unfollow #EishaSingh warna Eisha toh khudse nahi karti Unfollow kabhi bhi." Another user reacted, "End of Love story ? After Shalin unfollow Eisha?"

🚨It took 2 yrs for Shalin to Finally Unfollow #EishaSingh warna Eisha toh khudse nahi karti Unfollow kabhi bhi apne Sha ko but after he unfollowed she also immediately unfollowed him. Lagta hain itne saare #Avisha Reels eksath dekh ke🐔Uncle ne Religious Love ko give up kardia😋 pic.twitter.com/JfhE7IWovj — Eisha_Sunflower🌻 (@sn075936) August 10, 2026

Several users online claimed that Shalin was the first to allegedly unfollow Eisha on Instagram, after which she seemingly did the same. However, these claims remain unverified. What is confirmed is that both Shalin and Eisha currently do not follow each other on Instagram.

Were Shalin Bhanot & Eisha Singh Dating Each Other?

Shalin and Eisha's dating rumours first emerged in 2023, when the two were working together on Bekaboo. At the time, Eisha dismissed the reports, saying, "It is not true! We like working together and enjoy each other's company too. But that doesn't mean we are dating. These rumours are baseless, he is such a good friend." The speculation resurfaced during Eisha's Bigg Boss 18 stint after Salman Khan teased her about a mystery man, joking, "Maybe I know him... Maybe he is someone who is calm and Shalin."

The rumours intensified after the episode, prompting Shalin to address the chatter in a social-media video. He objected to people dragging a woman's character into discussions about him, saying, "Mera naam leke kisi ladki ka character assassination karna mujhe acha nahi lagta."