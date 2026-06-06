'Aisa Laga Tha Ki Life Khatam Ho Gayi Hai': Shalin Bhanot Recalls Dark Phase After Split With Dalljiet Kaur

Shalin Bhanot Recalls Dark Phase After Split With Dalljiet Kaur |

Television actor Shalin Bhanot reflected on how his life fell apart after parting ways with Dalljiet Kaur. Recalling that phase, the actor said he returned to his hometown, Jabalpur, where he was flooded with calls and messages from the media. Looking back on those difficult days, Shalin said, "Aisa laga tha ki life khatam ho gayi hai."

Speaking on the Abraa Kaa Dabra Show, Shalin opened up about the aftermath of his separation from Dalljiet. Reflecting on that period, he said, "Mujhe aisa laga ki Jeeva ab khatm ho gaya hai." He recalled that at the time, people seemed more interested in his personal life than his work. Feeling judged by those around him, the actor said, "Main bahot hatash ho ke Jabalpur chala gaya."

Shalin further shared that he visited a temple every day while staying in Jabalpur. He remembered telling God about how his dreams had shattered. Overwhelmed by constant phone calls, he eventually stopped answering them. However, one day, while on his way to the temple, he received a call offering him a television show. Despite the opportunity, Shalin wondered how he could return to Mumbai, as he no longer had a place to stay there.

When host Paras Chhabra asked why he did not have a house in Mumbai, Shalin explained that after the breakup, he had tried to rent one. However, he claimed that he was unable to secure a house in Lokhandwala because of the separation. According to the actor, despite being willing to pay more than the asking amount, he was repeatedly turned down. Eventually, Shalin stayed with his assistant director (AD) until things improved.

Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur reportedly met on the sets of the TV show Kulvaddhu and began dating soon after. The couple got married in 2009 and welcomed their son, Jaydon Bhanot, in 2014. However, their relationship hit a rough patch, and Dalljiet filed for divorce in 2015, accusing Shalin of domestic violence and cruelty, allegations he denied. The two officially divorced in 2015, with Dalljiet receiving custody of their son. Despite their highly publicized separation and legal battle, both have since focused on co-parenting Jaydon and rebuilding their personal and professional lives.