'I Like You': Gullu Confesses His Feelings For Kanika Mann On Bigg Boss 20? VIDEO |

Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, seemingly made an unexpected confession about his feelings for Kanika Mann in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20. He revealed that his feelings for her had grown beyond friendship, leaving Kanika momentarily speechless. The two later had a conversation about his confession, during which Kanika eventually broke down in tears.

Kanika, Gullu and Love Gill were sitting together when Gullu opened up about his feelings. While Kanika remained silent after hearing him say that he had started feeling more than just friendship for her, Gullu jokingly remarked, "Bol na gungi hai kya? I love you thodi bol diya maine." When Love teased him for not taking a stand, Gullu clarified, "I like you bola hai maine yaar."

Gullu and Kanika trying their best to give us content nobody asked for ! Gullu and Kanika admitting they like each other! 🥶 #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/VFq3AYncyW — Kamil (@imkkamil12) November 23, 2026

He further added, "Pasand hai mereko." Responding to him, Kanika said, "Par aise toh Gullu mujhe bhi tu pasand hai na." Love then playfully interpreted her response, saying, "Ohh, I like you too."

Explaining how his feelings had intensified, Gullu said, "Pasand hai, but jyada hone lagi hai ab." He also remarked, "Meri galti maine dragon ko pasand kar liya." When Kanika asked whether he was joking, Gullu made his intentions clear, saying, "Main serious hoon yaar."

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