'We Want Answer About He Got Leaked': Gullu’s Team Calls Nakul Dhull’s Bigg Boss 20 Fight ‘Planned’, Demands Eviction | Jio Hotstar

A fight broke out between Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, and Nakul Dhull inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Tuesday’s episode hinted at a possible history of conflict between the two before entering Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Following the altercation, Gullu’s team alleged that the fight was planned, questioned how details of the incident were leaked a day earlier, and demanded Nakul’s eviction.

During their physical altercation, Nakul threatened Gullu, saying, “Gurgaon mein aa ke marunga, jab bole tab.” Gullu hit back, calling him out by saying, “Story kaa badmash hai tu.” Nakul then brought up an alleged past incident, taunting him, “Goa bhaga tha na tu. Mere gaon ke ladke aaye the na, Goa bhag gaya tha tu.” As the confrontation escalated, Mahhi Vij intervened and remarked, “Ye firak mein hai do din se maarne ki.”

lo bhai ! #Gullu #Nakul #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/oPg6UBuYc8 — समय भास्कर (@SamayBhaskar) October 13, 2026

Gullu’s Team Claims Bigg Boss 20 Fight With Nakul Dhull Was 'Planned'

A fight broke out between Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, and Nakul Dhull inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. In Tuesday’s episode, it appeared that the two contestants already knew each other and had a history of conflict before entering Salman Khan-hosted reality show. This led to speculation among viewers that Nakul had entered the house with unresolved issues with Gullu from outside the show.

During their physical altercation, Nakul threatened Gullu, saying, “Gurgaon mein aa ke marunga, jab bole tab.” Gullu hit back, calling him out by saying, “Story kaa badmash hai tu.” Nakul then brought up an alleged past incident, taunting him, “Goa bhaga tha na tu. Mere gaon ke ladke aaye the na, Goa bhag gaya tha tu.” As the confrontation escalated, Mahhi Vij intervened and remarked, “Ye firak mein hai do din se maarne ki.”

Gullu’s team took to his social media channel to call out the physical altercation between the Roadies fame contestant and Nakul Dhull. Questioning how someone with alleged unresolved issues could enter the house, the team wrote, “This is so unfair. How are people like this even allowed to enter the house in the first place, and for what reason?”

Gullu’s team alleged that Nakul had entered the house “with a plan to fight with Gullu” and questioned whether the altercation was planned. They also raised concerns about the fight being leaked on Saturday, a day before it reportedly took place on Sunday. The team wrote, “Physical altercation between him and Gullu was leaked on Saturday when the actual fight happened on Sunday. How could such specific information about an incident be out a day before it even happened? Because, at that point, the incident hadn’t even taken place in real time.”

Condemning the alleged physical violence, the team further stated, “Secondly, unnecessary physical violence and crossing someone’s personal boundaries are absolutely unacceptable. Bigg Boss is a show, not a place where people should be allowed to threaten or physically attack others.”

The team also maintained that Gullu had not signed up for the reality show to be targeted in this manner and called for serious consequences over the incident. Referring to Nakul as a “goon”, Gullu’s team demanded action, writing, “We demand answers and justice for Gullu. EVICT THIS GOON ASAP.”