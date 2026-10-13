Bigg Boss 20 New Promo: Gullu And Nakul Dhull Get Into Physical Fight; Video Leaves Netizens Divided

On social media, there have been reports that Nakul Dhull, who entered the Bigg Boss 20 house during the Weekend Ka Vaar, was evicted after he had a physical fight with Gullu. Now, on Tuesday, a new promo of Bigg Boss 20's upcoming episode was unveiled, in which we get to see that Nakul and Gullu get into a physical fight and other contestants are trying to stop them.
The fight starts after Nakul informs Scout OP about a comment made about him by Qazi Touqeer. When Scout comes and confronts Qazi about it, Nakul, Gullu, and others are also sitting there, and a heated argument takes place between Nakul and Gullu. The argument turns into a physical fight. Watch the promo below...
Netizens react to Nakul Dhull and Gullu's fight
Reacting to the promo, a netizen tweeted, "Gullu provoked. Nakul hit him. Shouldn't have. But I don't understand why is Mahi pushing nakul and getting involved. Does she really think she will be able to stop him? Kyu usko dhakka mara (sic)."
Another X user wrote, "Itne faltu issue me fight qazi was just joking. #qazitouqeer (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "It’s clear that Gullu instigated this fight ! Why did you guys eliminated Nakul instead of Gullu? (sic)." Check out the tweets below...
Speculation grows over Nakul's eviction
While there's a strong buzz on social media about Nakul's eviction, it will be interesting to see whether he will return to the Bigg Boss 20 house or not. Some social media users are also speculating that maybe Nakul is in the secret room. But there's no confirmation about it.
Scout OP – New captain of Bigg Boss 20
Meanwhile, according to the X account BBTak, the new captain of the house is Scout OP.