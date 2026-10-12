Bigg Boss 20: Wildcard Contestant Nakul Dhull Evicted Due To Physical Fight With Gullu?

Nakul Dhull Evicted From Bigg Boss 20 House Due To Physical Fight With Gullu? | Jio Hotstar

On Sunday, during the Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan introduced two wildcard contestants, TV actor Manish Goel and content creator and YouTuber Nakul Dhull. While Nakul already grabbed everyone's attention in just a few minutes, now, according to social media buzz, he has been evicted due to a physical fight with Gullu. However, there's no confirmation about it.

The X account BBTak, which shared an update about the reality show, tweeted that a big fight took place between Nakul and Gullu last night, which escalated into physical violence, and the former has been evicted from the BB20 house.

The account also claimed that the rumours of Nakul and Gollu's fight and the YouTuber's exit were circulating from Saturday, but the fight happened on Sunday night.

The tweet further read, "As per sources, Nakul had allegedly planned this fight to get out of the show, but his execution got delayed and finally happened last night. Interestingly, the rumours started on Saturday by his team, but the actual incident happened last night! (sic)"

Netizens react to Nakul Dhull's alleged eviction

Reacting to the tweet, a netizen tweeted, "Although I wanted him to stay more but happy Gullu ki baja kar nikla! (sic)" Another X user wrote, "Kya Nakul bhi sirf scout ko advise karne aaye the ya ye makers ka plan hai secret room me bhejne ka? (sic)"

One more netizen tweeted, "That was just a publicity stunt. He is in the house and playing with mind by making good alliance with Qazi (sic)" Check out the tweets below...

Well, it will be interesting to see whether this social media buzz about Nakul's eviction will turn out to be true or not.

Bigg Boss 20 upcoming episode

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the makers showed a promo of a fight between Kanika Mann and Arishfa Khan.