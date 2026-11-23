Arishfa Khan Makes Adorable Marriage Confession To Salman Khan | Instagram

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had a fun-filled interaction with Arishfa Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, which aired on Sunday, November 22. During a fun task, Salman praised Arishfa, calling her adorable. However, what followed was an unexpected confession from the actress that left the superstar laughing.

Salman Khan Reacts To Arishfa Khan's Marriage Confession

Arishfa told Salman, "Aap mere bachpan ke crush ho, aur mein Mumbai aayi thi aap se shaadi karne." She quickly added, "Sorry, sir. I know bohot badi baat hai. Jab mein bohot choti thi... Aap sach mein mere crush ho."

Salman was left in splits by her adorable confession and responded with his trademark humour, saying, "I am not flattered; I am flattened." The exchange made for one of the light-hearted moments of the episode.

Check out the video:

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Arishfa also expressed her desire to work with Salman and asked him if she could get an opportunity to share screen space with him. The superstar immediately assured her that he would fulfil her dream, leaving her delighted.

Salman Khan Offers Song To Qazi Touqueer

The superstar also turned his attention towards Qazi Touqeer, who has showcased his singing talent during his stint on the reality show.

Impressed by his singing abilities, Salman made a special promise to him, saying, "Qazi, when you come out, I will give you a song."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Manish Goel Exits Bigg Boss 20

Meanwhile, wildcard contestant Manish Goel exited the Bigg Boss 20 house due to a leg injury. He had entered the show alongside Nakul Dhull, whose journey came to an abrupt end within 48 hours after he was removed following a physical altercation with Gullu.

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