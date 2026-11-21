Salman Khan Reveals Shraddha Kapoor's Response After He Apologised For Clash | YouTube

Actor Salman Khan, who will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace alongside Chitrangada Singh, has addressed the December 4 box-office clash between his war drama and Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha. The 60-year-old actor revealed that he was unaware Shraddha's film was scheduled to release on the same day and admitted that he felt bad about the situation.

Salman Khan Apologises To Shraddha Kapoor Over Maatrubhumi-Eetha Clash

Speaking at a summit hosted by ABP in Hyderabad, Salman said, "I did not know that Shraddha (Kapoor) was coming out on the 4th of December, and I feel really, really bad about it. If I would have known, I would not have come out with Shraddha. I spoke to her; I called her up. I mean, I've seen them grow up. I told her, 'I am really sorry; I did not know...'"

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Salman Khan Reveals Shraddha Kapoor's Response After He Apologised For Clash

Recalling Shraddha's response, Salman added that she reassured him, saying, "No, no sir... There are enough spaces for both our films to come." To this, Salman replied, "Very good, I'm happy."

Salman Khan Urges Fans To Watch Eetha

The superstar also encouraged audiences to watch Shraddha's film Eetha, saying, "I do think that everyone should go and see that film." However, acknowledging the competition at the box office, he added, "Woh competition toh hoga hi hoga."

As of now, there is no public statement from Shraddha Kapoor directly reacting to Salman Khan's apology or the box-office clash.

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