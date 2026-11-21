Salman Khan Explains Why He Won't Postpone Maatrubhumi Despite Clash With Eetha | YouTube

Actor Salman Khan's upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is gearing up for a theatrical release on December 4 after multiple delays. The film is set to face a box office clash with Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha. However, despite the competition, Salman has made it clear that he has no plans to change the film's release date. The actor has now opened up about why postponing the film was not an option and revealed the other big releases he wanted to avoid

Salman Khan Reveals Why He Won't Shift Maatrubhumi Release Despite Eetha Clash

Speaking at a summit hosted by ABP in Hyderabad, Salman explained that he was particularly keen on avoiding a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan.

Talking about the December release calendar, Salman said, "Shah Rukh is coming on December 24. I am not going to clash with Shah Rukh and his daughter, Suhana. No way. Now, these two films that are releasing, Avengers and Dune, I will clash with them anytime. But they're coming out a week before. I don't have a problem clashing with them at all. Now, if I leave my release date, Shah Rukh's film comes out one week later. Never want to clash."

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Does Not Want To Clash With Love And War

The superstar further explained that January was also not an ideal release window, as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, starring Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is slated to arrive in January 2027. Salman said he did not want to compete with the much-anticipated film either.

Monster Arriving In March 2027

"Any date the following week is also good. But then there's another film coming out in March, Monster, and I don't want to clash with myself," he added.

With several big releases lined up, Salman appears willing to face competition from Hollywood films but is keen to avoid a box office showdown with Shah Rukh Khan. The actor is sticking to December 4 as the release date for Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, despite its box office face-off with Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha.

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