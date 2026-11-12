 Maatrubhumi Vs Eetha: Salman Khan Wishes Shraddha Kapoor's Film 'All The Best' Ahead Of Box Office Clash
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Maatrubhumi Vs Eetha: Salman Khan Wishes Shraddha Kapoor's Film 'All The Best' Ahead Of Box Office Clash

Salman Khan has given a shout-out to Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha despite its upcoming clash with his film Maatrubhumi. He shared the film's poster and trailer link on Instagram story, writing, "All the best for Eetha," and tagged Shraddha and Maddock Films. Salman had announced December 4, 2026, as Maatrubhumi's release date during its trailer launch last Friday.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, November 12, 2026, 03:10 PM IST
Maatrubhumi Vs Eetha: Salman Khan Wishes Shraddha Kapoor's Film 'All The Best' Ahead Of Box Office Clash
Salman Khan Gives Shout-Out To Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha | Instagram

Last Friday, at the trailer launch of Maatrubhumi, Salman Khan announced that his film is all set to release on December 4, 2026. This shocked everybody as Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha is also coming on the same date. So, it is Maatrubhumi vs Eetha at the box office on December 4. But, well, Bhai has once again surprised one and all by giving a shout-out to Eetha and wishing the team 'all the best'.

He shared a poster of Eetha, along with the film's trailer link, on his Instagram story and wrote, "All the best for Eetha." He tagged Shraddha and Maddock Films in his Insta story.

Check out Salman Khan's post for Eetha below...

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