Maatrubhumi Vs Eetha: Salman Khan Wishes Shraddha Kapoor's Film 'All The Best' Ahead Of Box Office Clash

Salman Khan Gives Shout-Out To Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha | Instagram

Last Friday, at the trailer launch of Maatrubhumi, Salman Khan announced that his film is all set to release on December 4, 2026. This shocked everybody as Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha is also coming on the same date. So, it is Maatrubhumi vs Eetha at the box office on December 4. But, well, Bhai has once again surprised one and all by giving a shout-out to Eetha and wishing the team 'all the best'.

He shared a poster of Eetha, along with the film's trailer link, on his Instagram story and wrote, "All the best for Eetha." He tagged Shraddha and Maddock Films in his Insta story.

Check out Salman Khan's post for Eetha below...