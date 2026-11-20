‘Even With Full Security, We’re Still Scared’: Salman Khan Reflects On Constant Safety Concerns At Maatrubhumi Event |

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently spoke about the constant fear and anxiety surrounding the safety of loved ones, drawing a comparison between the lives of ordinary people and soldiers guarding the country's borders. At the Maatrubhumi event in Hyderabad on November 20, the actor pointed out that even people like him, who have round-the-clock security, continue to worry about their safety. Without naming anyone, Salman also reflected on how people remain concerned about their loved ones whenever they step out of their homes.

Speaking at the event, Salman said, “Jo ghar se bahar nikalta hai ya nikalti hai, toh maa-baap ko ye pareshani hoti hai, takleef hoti hai. Sochte hain ki yaar, ye sahi-salamat rahe, ye ghar wapas aa jaye,” as per ABP. He added that such worries are part of people's everyday lives.

The actor then drew a parallel with his own life, explaining that even with extensive security, the fear of something going wrong never completely goes away. He said, “Hamari real life mein, full security mein rehne ke baad, you know, we are still scared ki kuch galat na ho jaaye. Train se travel kar rahe hain, gaadi se travel kar rahe hain, college mein fight na ho jaaye... we are worried all the time.”

Taking the comparison further, Salman spoke about the families of soldiers who serve at the borders and the uncertainty they face every day. He said, “These people, just imagine, when they know their husband, their brothers or their daughters are on the border, what they must be going through every single day.”

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is a war drama that explores the courage and sacrifices of soldiers, along with the emotional struggles of their families back home. The film follows Colonel Sandeep, who risks everything to defend the country, while his wife holds the family together in his absence. It also highlights themes of brotherhood, duty, humanity and the hope for peace. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the film stars Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh in lead roles, alongside Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Abhilash Chaudhary, Zeyn Shaw, Vipin Bhardwaj and others. The film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026.