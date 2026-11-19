Maatrubhumi Song ‘Madirapan’ X Review: 'Beauty Plus Face Effects,' 'Patriotism Doesn’t Need Bottles'; Netizens React To Salman Khan's New Track - WATCH |

The makers of Salman Khan's upcoming film Maatrubhumi have released a new song titled 'Madirapan', but the track has seemingly invited more trolling than appreciation. Soon after its release, social media was flooded with reactions, with netizens poking fun at the actor's appearance and pointing out noticeable changes in his face across different clips. While some joked about the excessive use of VFX and beauty filters, others questioned the film's promotional strategy and the song's theme.

After Salman shared the song on X, users quickly took to the comments section to share their reactions. One user joked, "Use this movie as punishment in Bigg Boss. Anyone who makes a mistake has to watch it 10 times." Another took a dig at the actor's appearance, writing, "Selmon bhoi to ab vfx body ke saath saath beauty plus ke face effects bhi use karne laga."

@BeingSalmanKhan @IChitrangda @javedali4u @idolDanish @SoumeeSailesh @SameerAnjaan @mudassarkhan1 @AnoopShahi @JasonThamIndia @TheAnkurBhatia @SKF_Music Big boss me is movie ko punishment ki trah use kro, koi b galti kre use ye 10 br dekhni hai. — Game of Drones (@delhistarboy) November 19, 2026

@BeingSalmanKhan @IChitrangda @javedali4u @idolDanish @SoumeeSailesh @SameerAnjaan @mudassarkhan1 @AnoopShahi @JasonThamIndia @TheAnkurBhatia @SKF_Music Selmon bhoi to ab vfx body ke saath saath beauty plus ke face effects bhi use karne laga...😂 — Knight (@iamSrkfanking) November 19, 2026

Another user questioned the lack of buzz surrounding the song's release, commenting, "The way promotions are going on and songs getting released randomly with no hype, this looks like Tubelight patriotic version." Pointing out the apparent changes in Salman's appearance across the song, another wrote, "50 different faces of Salman in same song."

@BeingSalmanKhan @IChitrangda @javedali4u @idolDanish @SoumeeSailesh @SameerAnjaan @mudassarkhan1 @AnoopShahi @JasonThamIndia @TheAnkurBhatia @SKF_Music The way promotions are going on and songs getting released randomly with no hype, this looks like Tubelight patriotic version — Micheal Krishnamurthy (@LisanAlGaibh) November 19, 2026

@BeingSalmanKhan @IChitrangda @javedali4u @idolDanish @SoumeeSailesh @SameerAnjaan @mudassarkhan1 @AnoopShahi @JasonThamIndia @TheAnkurBhatia @SKF_Music 50 different faces of Saloda in same song 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/UznYAJkpKh — Elgato👿 (@scoutkabot) November 19, 2026

@BeingSalmanKhan @IChitrangda @javedali4u @idolDanish @SoumeeSailesh @SameerAnjaan @mudassarkhan1 @AnoopShahi @JasonThamIndia @TheAnkurBhatia @SKF_Music Bhai you are ensuring this film is a total disaster. Congratulations in advance. Love you bhai for giving us another flop. — SD (@Nononsenseguy93) November 19, 2026

The song's title and its depiction of soldiers drinking and dancing also did not go down well with some viewers. Criticising the creative choice, a user wrote, "Salman Khan’s 'Madirapan' shows soldiers chugging and dancing like it’s a college party! Glamorizing alcohol in a film about the army is lazy and tone-deaf. Patriotism doesn’t need bottles and swag, it needs discipline, sacrifice and respect for the uniform. Do better."

Salman Khan’s “Madirapan” shows soldiers chugging and dancing like it’s a college party! Glamorizing alcohol in a film about the army is lazy and tone-deaf. Patriotism doesn’t need bottles and swag, it needs discipline, sacrifice and respect for the uniform. Do better. 😡#Madirapan #Maatrubhumi — 📖 Creative Kiran ✍️ (@kiran_stories) November 19, 2026

Pain behind #SalmanKhan smile 😭 Seeing these scene is truly saddening , it really shows what life is like for a soldier They leave everything , their families , their homes, solely to protect their country 😭 #Madirapan #Maatrubhumi https://t.co/2p7E5qkUrz — Filmy_Duniya (@ayaanpanda1) November 19, 2026

Salman Khan's upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, is a war drama directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The film stars Salman Khan as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, alongside Chitrangda Singh in the lead role. Inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, the film also features Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Zeyn Shaw and Abhilash Chaudhary in pivotal roles. Initially titled Battle Of Galwan, the film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on December 4, 2026.