Actor Salman Khan recently surprised the cast and crew of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi with an extravagant gesture of appreciation. The superstar hosted a get-together at his Panvel farmhouse on November 12, where he reportedly gifted luxury Swiss-made watches worth lakhs of rupees to the team.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Salman distributed around 20-25 watches from luxury brands Longines and Rado. The men received Longines watches, while the women were gifted Rado timepieces. Each watch reportedly cost between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 4 lakh.

The gifts came as a complete surprise to the team members, who were unaware of Salman's plans. The actor reportedly wanted to acknowledge everyone's contribution to the film, which has faced several delays and challenges before reaching the release stage.

“Salman said it was a token of appreciation for all the hard work that has gone into Maatrubhumi,” a source told the portal.

Another person at the gathering told mid-day that Salman was pleased with the film's progress and wanted to celebrate with the people who had worked on it.

“Salman is happy with the way Maatrubhumi has shaped up despite its delay and hurdles. Now that the film is gearing up for release, he is relieved. That’s why after the November 10 trailer launch, in an impromptu decision, the superstar called his cast and crew for a get-together on November 12.”

The gathering was attended by the film's director Apoorva Lakhia and actors Chitrangda Singh, Ankur Bhatia and Vipin Bhardwaj, along with other members of the crew.

Interestingly, the team initially believed they had been called to Panvel for a discussion about the film's promotional plans. However, the evening turned into a celebration.

The film, reportedly inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, is slated to arrive in theatres on December 4, 2026. It is set to clash with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha.