'Salman Khan se better Prem koi ho hi nahi sakta': Ayushmann Khurrana On Living Up To Salman Khan's Legacy As Prem Is 'Big Responsibility' | Pic by Ashwini Sawant

Ayushmann Khurrana, who essays the role of Prem in Yeh Prem Mol Liya, recently opened up about the responsibility of stepping into a character that Salman Khan has famously portrayed in four Sooraj Barjatya films. At the film’s trailer launch event, Ayushmann gave a heartfelt shoutout to Salman, saying, “Salman bhai se better Prem koi ho hi nahi sakta.”

He further added, “Unka launch hi Prem se hua hai,” before reflecting on the expectations that come with playing the much-loved character. “Mujhe lagta hai ki Prem banna bahut badi responsibility hai... Aapko sach mein samajhna padta hai ki ek perfect man kaisa hota hai,” he said while reflecting on Salman's legacy as Prem.

Meanwhile, director Sooraj Barjatya spoke about the similarities he sees between Ayushmann and Salman in their respective portrayals of Prem. Explaining how he allows both actors to bring their own personalities to the character, he said, “Similarity dono (Ayushmann and Salman) mein yeh hai ki I let them be the way they are.”

The filmmaker also spoke about Ayushmann's personality and filmography, pointing out his simple approach and the way he raises meaningful questions through his characters. Drawing a parallel with Salman, Sooraj explained that he prefers allowing both actors to interpret their roles in their own way rather than imposing his vision on them.

Talking about Ayushmann's portrayal of Prem in Yeh Prem Mol Liya, he recalled his reaction on the first day of the shoot and said, "First day I saw, and he caught the sur so well of Prem. I said, 'I don't want to touch him.'"

He then recalled his experience of working with Salman and added, "Same with Salman bhai. I go to meet him, main narrate karta hoon, phir woh apne dhang se scene ghumate hain. That is his way, this is his (Ayushmann's) way."

Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh, is set to hit theatres on November 27, 2026. The film also features Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire and Shaad Randhawa in pivotal roles.