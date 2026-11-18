The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday (November 18). Directed by Sooraj R Barjatya, the film promises a colourful family entertainer that combines romance and emotional drama while questioning some traditional ideas about marriage.

The trailer introduces viewers to a relationship that takes an unconventional route. Instead of the bride moving into her husband's home after marriage, the groom is seen becoming part of his wife's family. The story also gives its female protagonist an important say in how the relationship and their family life should work.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Trailer: What's Shown?

The trailer presents a refreshing take on love and marriage, with Ayushmann and Sharvari playing a couple whose relationship moves from dating towards marriage. However, their journey does not follow the usual expectations associated with traditional family dramas.

One of the biggest highlights is the decision of the husband to move into his wife's home. This reverses the familiar arrangement in which a woman is expected to leave her parental home and adjust to her husband's family after marriage.

The film also appears to give Sharvari's character greater agency in deciding how she wants her relationship to progress. Instead of presenting marriage as a choice between sasural and mayka, the story explores the possibility of creating space for both families.

Ayushmann and Sharvari's chemistry adds romance and energy to the trailer. A dialogue, “Agar itna bhi nahi kiya toh kya pyaar kiya?”, captures the film's central idea that love also means going beyond conventional expectations.

Sooraj Barjatya Brings Back His Signature Family Entertainment

Known for his films centred on family relationships, love and emotions, Sooraj Barjatya returns to a familiar storytelling space with Yeh Prem Mol Liya. However, the trailer suggests that the filmmaker is exploring changing family dynamics and modern relationships rather than simply repeating the traditional tropes of a Rajshri family drama.

Visually, the trailer is colourful and vibrant, carrying the familiar warmth associated with Rajshri Productions. The film appears to balance romance and family moments with humour, making it an entertainer aimed at audiences across generations.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Music and Star Cast

Music is another important part of the film's appeal. The soundtrack has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya, and its songs have already started gaining attention. The track Jhumka Patola has crossed one million views.

Apart from Ayushmann and Sharvari, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni and Rajesh Kumar, among others.

Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 27.