Yeh Prem Mol Liya Certification, Runtime And Other Details | Instagram

Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles, and Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, and others will be portraying pivotal characters in it. The trailer of Yeh Prem Mol Liya will be released on Wednesday, and the details about the film's runtime and certification are out.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya certification details

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Yeh Prem Mol Liya has received a U/A 13+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. While Barjatya's films usually get a U certificate, the Ayushmann-Sharvari starrer is his second film to get a U/A certificate. Earlier, the Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon had received a U/A certificate.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya runtime

Reportedly, the runtime of the film is 2 hours and 53 minutes, making it the third-longest movie directed by Barjatya. The runtime of Hum Aapke Hain Koun was 3 hours and 13 minutes, and Maine Pyar Kiya was 3 hours and 4 minutes long.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya songs

Well, songs of Sooraj Barjatya's movies are always loved by audiences, and before the trailer, the makers have released multiple songs from the film, like Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Bulaye Chhathi Maa, Jhumka Patola, Saawan Aaya Hai, and Jai Ambe Bol.

All the songs of the movie have grabbed the attention of the audience.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya release date

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is slated to release on November 27, 2026. The film won't be getting a solo release, as it is going to clash at the box office with the Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh starrer Gunmaaster G9. So, let's wait and watch which movie will perform better at the ticket windows.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!