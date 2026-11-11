Sharvari Stuns In ₹2.85 Lakh Peach Garara Set For 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' Promotions: See Pics

By: Aanchal C | November 11, 2026
Sharvari is keeping the fashion game strong while promoting her film Yeh Prem Mol Liya
For her latest appearance, the actress stepped out in a stunning ₹2,85,000 peach ensemble from Irth's collection, featuring a tissue kurta, a brocade gharara and a matching tissue dupatta
The highlight was undoubtedly the voluminous gharara, crafted in vibrant multicoloured brocade with intricate zardozi embroidery
Sharvari paired the flared bottoms with a fitted, heavily embroidered kurta featuring a halter neckline and a backless design
She completed the three-piece set with a tonal tissue dupatta. Its lightweight, subtle sheen complemented the elaborate brocade and embroidery without taking attention away from the rest of the ensemble
Sharvari accessorised with bold gold ear cuffs, a maang tikka, stacks of gold kadas and statement rings, adding a regal touch to her peach outfit
A fresh, luminous base was paired with rosy cheeks, shimmering eye makeup and peach-pink lips, while her hair was kept in a centre-parted half-up, half-down hairstyle
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