Man Dresses As Lord Rama To Watch Ramayana Part 1 In Theatre, Internet Calls Him 'Real Devotee'

Watching a film is one thing, but what if you decide to turn up dressed as one of its most revered characters? A 24-year-old fitness creator from Hyderabad did exactly that when he headed to a theatre to watch Ramayana Part 1 dressed as Lord Rama. His video has since caught the attention of social media users, with many appreciating his enthusiasm, confidence and effort to recreate the mythological character.

Man turns into Lord Rama to watch Ramayana

Instagram user and fitness creator Sai Niroop Reddy shared a video capturing his transformation into Lord Rama before heading to the cinema. Rather than simply wearing an outfit inspired by the character, he went all out with traditional clothing, elaborate jewellery and the signature tilak.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Some stories aren’t just watched, they’re lived. 🏹🚩 Dressed as Lord Shri Ram from Namit Malhotra’s Ramayan and headed straight to the theatre. Jai Shri Ram 🙏"

Decoding his costume

Sai recreated Lord Rama's traditional appearance in a saffron-orange dhoti decorated with tiny gold motifs. The garment featured a layered, pleated drape, held together with a broad golden waistband featuring intricate embroidery that added a regal touch.

He paired it with an ornate gold-embroidered angavastram, styled diagonally across his bare torso and over one shoulder. A deep red fabric was draped over the opposite shoulder and wrapped around his arm, bringing a rich contrast to the warm saffron and gold colour palette.

The accessories played an equally important role in completing the mythological look. Sai wore several layers of pearl and gold necklaces, including a longer chain featuring an elaborate pendant. Gold armlets adorned his upper arms, while broad, intricately patterned metallic cuffs and a ring added to the traditional styling. A delicate gold earring completed the jewellery.

He kept his shoulder-length wavy hair open, allowing it to frame his face naturally. A vertical tilak on his forehead brought the entire Lord Rama-inspired appearance together.

Internet reacts to his avatar

Sai's theatre visit has sparked plenty of reactions, with Instagram users applauding his effort and the confidence with which he carried the look. Several comments praised his dedication, while others shared suggestions for making the movie outing even more memorable.

One user wrote, "Appreciate your efforts brother 🔥", while another simply commented, "Awesome". A person who claimed to have worked in the film's costume department also appreciated the gesture, writing, "Brilliant brother. Surreal. Was part of the Costume Department of Ramayana, so I truly respect your innocence and thoughts 🐿"

Another user praised his confidence, commenting, "U NEED A LOT OF COURAGE AND CONFIDENCE TO CARRY THIS ATTITUDE WITH POSITIVE ATTITUDE KEEP IT UP ❤️"

Others echoed similar sentiments, with one writing, "Baas itnai confidence chaiye 🔥👏" and another adding, "U need real confidence to wear something like this.."

One commenter even suggested bringing friends along dressed as other characters, saying, "Should have asked some mates to be your laxman and sita too it would have looked more mesmerizing"