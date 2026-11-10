Yash's Ravana Costume In Ramayana's Lanka Scene Weighed 33 Kg, His Crown Alone Was 1.8 Kg Reveals Designer

There's a lot that goes into making a mythological character look larger than life on screen, and Yash's Ravana in Ramayana: Part 1 is a perfect example. While audiences are loving the actor's powerful portrayal, the visual grandeur of his character also deserves a closer look. After all, bringing the king of Lanka to life wasn't just about getting the look right; it also meant creating costumes that were as imposing as the character himself.



Meet costume designer Saniya Sardhariya, who was the person behind bringing Ravana's larger-than-life vision to life in the film. Having worked with Yash for 11 years, she shared insights into the craftsmanship, research and practical challenges involved in creating his elaborate looks in a recent interview. Interestingly, Ramayana also marked their first mythological film together, making it a completely new creative experience for the duo.

Yash's Ravana costumes wiighed up to 33 Kg



When you imagine Ravana, you picture a powerful ruler with an imposing presence, and his costumes had to reflect exactly that. Saniya revealed that most of Yash's outfits weighed between 16 and 20 kg, including the jewellery. However, a few particularly elaborate ensembles took things several notches higher.



"The Ravana look associated with Lanka, his wedding costume, and the costume he wore for Surpanakha's wedding. Those were close to 30–33 kg, if I remember correctly," she explained to India Today.

Clearly, these weren't outfits that could simply be slipped into between takes. The weight came from the multiple elements that made up Ravana's royal appearance, including the elaborate jewellery, chest armour and sculptural shoulder pieces. While they helped establish his commanding screen presence, they also meant that Yash had to work around considerable restrictions while moving.

The 1.8 Kg crown was one of the biggest challenges



If there was one accessory that gave the costume team a particularly difficult time, it was Ravana's crown. After all, designing an exquisite royal headpiece is one challenge; making sure an actor can actually wear it through long shooting schedules is another.



Saniya revealed that the team went through several mock-ups using 3D models before finalising the design. Once they were happy with how it looked, they began working backwards to reduce its weight without compromising its appearance.

She explained, "I think the most difficult part was wearing the crown because any amount of weight on your head feels very restrictive and heavy. So, we experimented a lot with the idea."



Despite multiple rounds of experimentation, the team could only bring the crown down to approximately 1.8 kg. Saniya admitted that even this lighter version was far from comfortable.



The crown, chest plate and structures around his shoulders also affected Yash's mobility. The actor would occasionally take some of the heavier elements off between shots, giving himself a break from the elaborate costume.

Details inside Yash's Ravana costume | Image Courtesy: Saniya Sardhariya

The inspiration behind Ravana's royal look



Another detail that caught viewers' attention was the shape of Ravana's crown, which prompted comparisons with certain Southeast Asian depictions of the mythological character.



Saniya acknowledged why people had drawn those parallels but clarified that her research was primarily focused on Sri Lankan architecture. She also pointed to Ravana's devotion to Lord Shiva as an important element reflected in the finished costume.



"You can see it in the serpent and trishul motifs," she said, explaining the symbolism incorporated into his appearance.

Addressing the comparisons directly, she added, "I wouldn't directly confirm a connection to Southeast Asian influence because a lot of my research was centred around Sri Lankan architecture. But there are some parallels that I do notice, and I'd like to call it a mere coincidence."

From the architectural references and religious motifs to the elaborate jewellery, towering crown and 33 kg ensembles, Yash's Ravana wardrobe involved much more than creating a visually powerful character. And while the final looks may appear effortless on screen, the work behind them involved considerable research, experimentation and some seriously heavy lifting.