Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash's Film Witnesses Massive Jump On First Monday, Mints ₹107.50 Crore

Ramayana Day 5 Box Office | Instagram

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravan, was released in theatres on November 5 amid high expectations. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic has witnessed a massive jump in its first Monday box-office collections, recording an impressive 91.5% rise compared to its Day 4 earnings.

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Ramayana Box Office Day 5

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana collected a net of Rs 107.50 crore across 23,911 shows in India on Day 5. The film had earned Rs 56.15 crore on Day 4, making its first Monday performance a significant boost for its theatrical run.

The Hindi version contributed the biggest share, collecting Rs 87.25 crore from 19,786 shows. The Kannada version earned Rs 7.50 crore from 908 shows, while Telugu contributed Rs 6 crore from 1,606 shows. Tamil and Malayalam collected Rs 4 crore from 826 shows and Rs 2.75 crore from 785 shows, respectively.

Ramayana Overseas Collection

With these figures, the film's total India gross collection has reached Rs 413.90 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 346.35 crore.

Overseas, Ramayana collected Rs 25 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 250 crore. This brings the film's worldwide gross collection to Rs 663.90 crore.

Ramayana Budget

The combined budget of both instalments of Ramayana is reportedly Rs 4,000 crore, with Part 1 alone estimated to have been made on a budget of approximately Rs 2,000 crore.

Ramayana Review

The Free Press Journal's review of the film read, "It is a sincere and visually grand attempt at bringing one of India's greatest epics to the big screen. While Ranbir Kapoor takes some time to settle into his role, Yash is an absolute standout as Ravana. Sai Pallavi and the supporting cast also add to the film's appeal."

It further read, "The impressive VFX, good direction and engaging storytelling make the 3-hour-15-minute runtime feel manageable. The music could have been better, and a few performances could have had more impact, but these issues do not take away too much from the overall experience."