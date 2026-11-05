Ramayana Review: Yash Steals The Show As Ravana In Nitesh Tiwari's Visually Stunning Retelling, But Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi...

Title: Ramayana

Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravie Dubey

Where to watch: In theatres

Ratings: 3.5 stars

We have watched Ramayana countless times, whether on television or on the big screen. The story of Lord Rama, Sita and Ravana is something most of us have grown up listening to and watching. So, when Nitesh Tiwari announced his version of this timeless epic, expectations were naturally high. With massive promotions and a lot of anticipation surrounding its release, the big question was whether the film would live up to the hype.

Well, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana does not disappoint. The makers have made a sincere effort to bring this much-loved epic to life, and for the most part, they have done justice to the story.

As we already know, this is the first instalment of the two-part saga, with the second part scheduled to hit theatres in 2028. The first part focuses on Lord Rama’s journey and the rise of Ravana. We also get to see glimpses of Rama and Sita's marriage, their life in Ayodhya and their journey into exile (vanvaas). The story takes us up to the heartbreaking moment of Sita Haran.

Actors' Performance

When it comes to performances, the film has some impressive moments, especially from its supporting cast.

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama is convincing in parts. While he gives his 100 per cent to the character, his performance takes some time to grow on you. He is much better towards the end of the film, where he really gets into the character. However, there are moments when his look and screen presence do not completely work.

Yash, on the other hand, is brilliant as Ravana. He does not disappoint even for a minute. His screen presence is simply amazing, and some of his scenes are easily among the biggest highlights of the film. He brings a certain intensity to the character that makes you look forward to every scene he appears in.

Sai Pallavi is also good as Sita. Her simplicity is her biggest strength, and she brings a certain innocence and grace to the character. Ravie Dubey does justice to his role as Lakshman, too.

Arun Govil is excellent as Raja Dashrath. Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva, Shobana as Kaikeshi, Adinath Kothare as Bharat and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara are all good in their respective roles. The casting of the supporting characters is one of the film's strong points.

However, some characters, including Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari and Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, do not get much to do in this part.

Also, the makers have made a good decision by dubbing Sai and Yash's dialogues, as their original accents might not have suited the characters as well.

A special mention must be made of Anupam Kher. He may not appear on screen, but his voice is enough to work its magic. He has lent his voice to Jatayu, and the scenes featuring the character are quite emotional. The sequence between Jatayu and Ravana is particularly powerful and is easily one of the highlights of the film.

Direction and VFX

Nitesh Tiwari deserves credit for handling a story of this scale. Bringing Ramayana to the big screen is no easy task, especially when the story is already so familiar to audiences. Yet, he manages to keep things interesting.

The film has a runtime of 3 hours and 15 minutes, but surprisingly, it does not feel boring. You remain hooked to the screen, and the story moves forward at a decent pace.

The VFX is another big highlight. The visuals are impressive, and the scale of the film is clearly visible. Now we know why DNEG is an eight-time Oscar-winning VFX studio. The studio has done a fantastic job with the visual effects, giving the film the grand look it needs.

Music

This is one department where the film could have done better. The songs are a little disappointing and, at times, fail to give you the devotional feel that a story like Ramayana demands.

The background score, however, is decent and works well in several scenes. Jai Jai Ram is one song that stands out. It is soothing and fits the mood of the film. Unfortunately, the other songs are not equally impressive.

A little more memorable music could have made the overall experience even better.

FPJ Verdict

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is a sincere and visually grand attempt at bringing one of India's greatest epics to the big screen. While Ranbir Kapoor takes some time to settle into his role, Yash is an absolute standout as Ravana. Sai Pallavi and the supporting cast also add to the film's appeal.

The impressive VFX, good direction and engaging storytelling make the 3-hour-15-minute runtime feel manageable. The music could have been better, and a few performances could have had more impact, but these issues do not take away too much from the overall experience.

The film leaves you curious about what happens next, especially with the second part coming in 2028. And yes, do not rush out of the theatre soon after the movie ends. Stay back for some time as there is a little surprise waiting for you!