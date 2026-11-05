'Proud Wifey': Alia Bhatt's Alleged Theatre Picture Watching Husband Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Has Fans Gushing | X

A social media user took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an alleged picture of actress Alia Bhatt watching her husband Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film, Ramayana. However, the authenticity of the image could not be independently verified. In the picture, Alia is purportedly seen seated in a recliner at a theatre, seemingly enjoying the film.

In the alleged picture, Alia appears to have her hands over her face, as if reacting with surprise or amazement to a scene. Other moviegoers can also be seen wearing 3D glasses while watching the film.

The user shared the picture on X with the caption, "Alia Bhatt watching Ramayana!" When another user asked, "Real?", the original poster replied, "Yes." Another user claimed to have spotted filmmaker Amar Kaushik seated in the row below. Reacting to the alleged picture, one user wrote, "Wifey so amazed seeing her hubby creating history with coming days." Another called her a "Proud wifey."

Alia Bhatt watching #Ramayana ! https://t.co/bhtRa8FVA3 — HATE ME ! (@HotChiliPepperx) November 4, 2026

Basic men requirement - having a supportive wifey by your side to witness & celebrate your success!♥️😭 https://t.co/BL01WPmtRc — ♛ ✧ ꩜ ☼ ☘︎ (@AliaQueenie1) November 4, 2026

@ThakurParm53456 Yes — HATE ME ! (@HotChiliPepperx) November 4, 2026

@HotChiliPepperx @ilysmnojk Wifey so amazed seeing her hubby creating history with coming days 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — ARJ (@Si93161013Singh) November 4, 2026

@HotChiliPepperx Proud wify 🥺 — Sachi🏹 (@DiaSachi_) November 4, 2026

@HotChiliPepperx Neeche Amar Koushik haath fold karke dekh raha😭♥️ — Tweetviraj (Kolkata's GiggleSnort) (@fluid_movie) November 4, 2026

Alia Bhatt made a graceful appearance at the special screening of her husband Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana in Mumbai on November 3, 2026. Accompanied by her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, the actress opted for a muted green linen saree by Anavila, featuring a contrasting blue border. She paired it with a statement raw-silver embellished halter-neck blouse by Rimple and Harpreet's Rah Jewels. Keeping her accessories minimal, Alia completed the look with statement earrings, open wavy hair and a tiny turquoise bindi.

Ramayana Release And Collection

Ramayana: Part 1 was released in theatres worldwide today, November 5, 2026. The 3-hour-and-15-minute-long film has recorded a net box office collection of Rs. 5.44 crore (as of 8 am), with 2,903 shows running across theatres. The film has collected Rs. 4.09 crore from its Hindi version alone, followed by Rs. 89 lakh in Kannada, Rs. 35 lakh in Telugu, Rs. 8 lakh in Tamil and Rs. 3 lakh in Malayalam so far.