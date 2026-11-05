Ramayana X Review: ‘Visual Treat’, ‘Bit Slow But Worth Watching’; Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash-Starrer Gets Netizens Talking

The much-awaited Ramayana: Part 1 hit theatres worldwide today, November 5, 2026. Moviegoers who caught the first-day, first-show screenings have taken to social media to share their reactions. Several viewers have described the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey and Yash-starrer as a "visual treat", with its VFX and larger-than-life sequences receiving praise. If you are planning to watch the film, here's what viewers have to say about it:
Ramayana X Review
Several viewers who watched the film up until the interval shared their reactions on social media. One user called it "A visual treat" and praised its exceptional VFX, adding that some shots were so breathtaking that "every Indian would be proud to see this as an Indian film." However, the viewer also raised concerns about the portrayal of the asuras and Ravana, writing, "But so far, they’ve portrayed the asuras as the oppressed and Ravana as their messiah while barely exploring his negative side at all. Let’s see what the second half brings."
Another viewer praised the first half, tweeting, "Amazing first half 3D visuals are absolutely top notch on the big screen." Several others also described the interval sequence as emotional. Sharing their experience, one moviegoer wrote, "Till INTERMISSION, i loved the VFX & background score. Some action sequence is too good & a visual treat to eyes. Story moves smoothly. Intermission is very emotional."
Meanwhile, viewers who watched the entire film also shared their verdicts. One user pointed out that while the first half felt slightly slow, the second half made up for it with its detailing, writing, "Ramayana has peak detailing in second half but in first a bit slow. But worth watching, you won't be regretting." A user labeled the ending to be "Perfect." However, another viewer claimed that there were some issues but he probably liked the film. The viewer tweeted, "The movie didn’t disappoint me! Overall, it was a good experience. There are a few minor 3D issues, but they don’t significantly impact the storytelling." Another claimed that at some point the movie did feel a bit "stretched." The user tweeted, "Through 1st half gets off to a fantastic start with the opening sequence but the momentum doesn't quite sustain throughout. Middle portions slow things down & moments where it feels a little stretched."
The post-credit scene also seems to have caught viewers' attention, with several urging others not to miss it. One viewer wrote, "Don’t miss the post-credit scene! Literally, GOOSEBUMPS!"
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part 1 is backed by Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Monster Mind Creations. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the movie released worldwide in theatres on November 5, 2026.