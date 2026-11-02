Ranbir Kapoor Reacts To Ramayana Criticism, Quotes Kishore Kumar's Kuch Toh Log Kahenge To Shut Down Trolls - VIDEO

Actor Ranbir Kapoor reacted to the criticism surrounding his upcoming film Ramayana. Addressing the trolls, the actor said he prefers not to let negative comments affect him. He also quoted Kishore Kumar's popular song Kuch Toh Log Kahenge to explain his approach towards public criticism.

Ranbir made these remarks during a recent interaction with more than 18,000 students from across India. Speaking about social media trolling, the 44-year-old actor said that people will always have opinions, but one should not allow them to disturb their peace. He also said he is unbothered by the trolling.

“I think what is relevant today is also the beauty of trolling online. It goes back to the old song, ‘Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna.’ I think that’s the great philosophy to actually follow. You don’t get bothered by what people are saying,” he said during the interaction.

Talking About Online Trolling, Ranbir Said:- “I believe in the philosophy of ‘Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Logon Ka Kaam Hai Kehna!’ Don’t let the noise bother you. If your intentions are right and your hard work and dedication are honest, let your work do the talking.” https://t.co/ucNtb2j3bx — 𝓐𝔂𝓪𝓷 🚩 (@behind_you_rk) November 1, 2026

The actor further explained that he gives greater importance to the opinions of people who genuinely understand and appreciate his work.

“What matters is the people. People who care for you, your work, intention, kindness, and I guess that’s what matters the most,” he added.

Ranbir Kapoor's Comments Come Amid Mangal Rang Controversy

Ranbir's remarks come at a time when Ramayana has been facing considerable discussion on social media, particularly following the release of its song Mangal Rang. Composed by AR Rahman, the track features the voices of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics penned by Kumar Vishwas.

The song portrays the wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. However, its musical arrangement has divided listeners, with some questioning the use of qawwali-inspired elements in a song depicting an important moment from the epic.

A section of social media users also criticised another song Ravana Tandava, saying it lacked the intensity they had anticipated. AR Rahman had also faced questions about the sound and overall treatment of the track amid the online debate.

Ranbir Kapoor Previously Apologised for His Ramayana Event Gaffe

This is not the first time Ranbir has faced criticism during the film's promotional activities. At a Ramayana event in Kolkata, the actor accidentally said 'achchai ka ant' instead of 'achchai ki jeet'. The mistake attracted attention on social media, following which Ranbir apologised for his slip of the tongue.

All About Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being made as an ambitious two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi will portray Sita. Ravie Dubey will be seen as Lakshman, and Yash will essay the role of Ravana.

The first instalment of the film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 5.