Ranbir Kapoor Says India Had Flying Cars 5000 Years Ago, Compares Ramayana's Pushpaka Vimana To Elon Musk's Invention

Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently made an interesting comparison between ancient Indian mythology and modern technology while discussing his upcoming film Ramayana. The actor, who plays Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious adaptation of the Hindu epic, said that India had flying cars 5,000 years ago, referring to the mythical Pushpaka Vimana.

During a special interview with Star Talks, Ranbir was joined by co-stars Yash, Ravie Dubey and Rakul Preet Singh, along with director Nitesh Tiwari. The team discussed bringing the epic to the big screen and recreating its larger-than-life elements.

During the conversation, the host spoke about how the weapons and other creations described in the epic were remarkable and could even rival modern inventions.

While Nitesh spoke about the experience of reimagining these mythical creations for the film, Ranbir brought up Tesla CEO Elon Musk's recent demonstration of the company's much-awaited Roadster.

“Elon Musk recently invented a flying car. I think India did it 5,000 years ago,” the actor said.

Nobel Prize winner Sri Ranbir Kapoor says, “India invented flying cars 5,000 years ago.” 😭😭🤡 #Ramayana #RanbirKapoor https://t.co/yrfLRbPSRW — Sikandar (@sikandarabstruz) October 31, 2026

What Is Elon Musk's New Tesla Roadster?

Tesla recently showcased its long-delayed next-generation Roadster, nearly a decade after first announcing the electric sports car. During a demonstration at SpaceX's rocket development and testing facility in Texas on October 15, the vehicle performed a series of unusual stunts.

The electric supercar was seen driving upside down on a large curved ramp before flipping, remaining airborne for a few seconds and landing safely. Reacting to the demonstration, Elon Musk said, "Well, it worked," after the vehicle completed the stunt.

However, the Roadster is not yet available for purchase. Musk has indicated that the vehicle is expected to enter production in 2028.

What Is Pushpaka Vimana In Ramayana?

According to Hindu mythology, the celestial architect Vishwakarma created the Pushpaka Vimana for Lord Brahma, who later gifted it to Kubera, the God of wealth and Ravana's half-brother. Ravana eventually took possession of the flying palace after defeating Kubera.

In the epic, the Pushpaka Vimana is described as a self-moving aerial vehicle that could travel at the speed of thought and expand to accommodate any number of passengers.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also stars Ravie Dubey and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

The much-anticipated adaptation is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 5, 2026, coinciding with Diwali.