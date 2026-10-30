Ramayana Gets U Certificate From CBFC; Runtime Of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash Starrer Revealed

Ramayana Gets U Certificate From CBFC | YouTube

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is all set to release on November 5, 2026. The film has created a fantastic pre-release buzz, and the early reviews after the premiere of the movie in Los Angeles, USA, have been positive. Everyone is eagerly waiting for Ramayana, and now, we know the runtime of the film and what certification it has got from the CBFC.

Senior journalist Taran Adarsh took to X (Twitter) to inform everyone that the film has been given a 'U' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, and the runtime of the film is 195 minutes, which means it is three hours and 15 minutes long. The movie received its certificate from the CBFC on Friday. Check out his tweet below...

#Xclusiv... 'RAMAYANA' RUN TIME… #Ramayana [#Hindi version] certified 'U' by #CBFC on 30 October 2026. Duration: 195.00 min:sec [3 hours, 15 min, 00 sec]. #India ⭐ Theatrical release date: [Thursday] 5 November 2026. https://t.co/bmQXyKGxJA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 30, 2026

Ramayana advance booking

According to Sacnilk, the film, for its first day, has till now sold more than 3.50 lakh tickets with blocked seats, and without blocked seats, it has sold more than 2.90 lakh tickets. When it comes to the collection, Ramayana, for its opening day, has till now earned Rs. 17.67 crore with blocked seats and Rs. 14.75 crore without blocked seats.

Well, the advance booking started on a good note, but for now, overall, we can just call it strictly decent. The film is still five days away from its release, so let's wait and watch whether the pre-sales will get a boost or not.

It is expected that Ramayana will take a bumper opening at the box office. So, let's wait and watch!

Ramayana budget

Ramayana is a two-part film, and both parts are made on a budget of Rs. 4000 crore. So, if we talk about part 1, which is releasing this year, the budget of the film can be considered as Rs. 2000 crore. So, the movie clearly needs to perform fantastically at the box office.