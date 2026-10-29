Siddharth P Malhotra Says He'll Watch Ramayana For Ravie Dubey First, Then Ranbir Kapoor; Here's Why

Director Siddharth P Malhotra is eagerly waiting to watch Ramayana , but his biggest reason for watching the upcoming epic is actor Ravie Dubey, who plays Lakshman in the film. In an interview, the filmmaker revealed that he is rooting for Dubey, whom he considers a younger brother, even as he looks forward to seeing Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama.

Siddharth, whose grandfather Prem Nath was Raj Kapoor's brother-in-law, also spoke about his family connection with the Kapoors and his desire to work with Ranbir.

Siddharth P Malhotra Calls Working With Ranbir Kapoor A Dream

Speaking about his equation with Ranbir and Kareena Kapoor, the Hichki director said he shares a closer bond with the older generation of the family than with the current one. "I know them as cousins. We are family, but we don't have that bond or association that we had with their parents."

When asked whether he hopes to collaborate with Ranbir in the future, Siddharth admitted that working with the actor would be a dream.

"It's a dream to work with Ranbir Kapoor. He's the best actor in the country. But Ranbir Kapoor has the top of the top to choose from; why would he choose me unless I give him something that is beyond what the top of the top can give him? Why would he choose me? So I have to work hard to earn Ranbir Kapoor. He's not going to come easy. Or Alia Bhatt," he added.

Why Siddharth P Malhotra Is Watching Ramayana For Ravi Dubey First

While Siddharth is excited to see Ranbir's portrayal of Lord Rama, his connection with Ravi Dubey makes the film particularly special for him. The filmmaker revealed that he is looking forward to watching Dubey as Lakshman before anything else.

"I am dying to watch it. I love the look, but I love Ravi Dubey in it, because Ravi Dubey is someone I've launched, and Ravi Dubey is a brother to me, and I'm rooting for Ravi in the film, who's playing Lakshman. And I'm excited, and I'm actually watching the film for Ravi first before Ranbir... Because Ravi is a brother to me, a younger brother to me, and he's someone I really love as a human being. So my reason to watch Ramayana is, of course, Ramayana, but it's first for Ravi Dubey."

For those unversed, Siddharth launched Ravi in the television industry with Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar.

Ramayana Budget And Release Date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The film is being made in two parts. The first instalment of Ramayana is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide ahead of Diwali 2026, while the second part is slated to arrive during Diwali 2027.