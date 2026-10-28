Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part 2 To Avoid Clash With Prabhas' Spirit? Film Critic Claims Sequel Postponed To 2028

Ramayana Part 2 May Miss Diwali 2027 Release | YouTube

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita and Yash as Ravana, is among the most anticipated films of 2026. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the epic recently held an invite-only premiere at Los Angeles' Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, October 27. The exclusive 3D screening took place at the David Geffen Theatre, which has a seating capacity of 945.

Ramayana Part 2 Postponement Buzz Grows After LA Premiere

Amid speculation surrounding the release date of Ramayana: Part 2, a film critic who attended the Los Angeles premiere has reportedly confirmed that the sequel has indeed been pushed to 2028.

Entertainment journalist and film critic @RamasScreen recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his review of Ramayana, praising the film. During the discussion, a fan asked whether Ramayana: Part 2 had been postponed to 2028 amid circulating reports or would still arrive during Diwali 2027 as previously expected.

Responding to the query, the critic simply wrote, "2028," hinting that the sequel’s release may have been pushed to the following year.

Check it out:

Photo Via X

If the reported postponement holds, Ramayana: Part Two may no longer clash with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Spirit, starring Prabhas, Triptii Dimri and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles.

Reviews Ramayana

The critic shared his review of Ramayana on X (formerly Twitter), describing the film as "spectacular" and praising its grand scale and cinematic presentation.

"The visuals, the dances, the music, the action were all colossal. Ranbir Kapoor was sublime, Yash was magnetic. One of this year’s most immersive cinematic experiences. A grand spectacle!," he wrote.

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As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the reported postponement of Ramayana: Part Two. Further clarity may emerge when Ramayana: Rise of a Legend releases in theatres on November 5.