Ramayana Takes Over Los Angeles! Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash Attend Grand Premiere, Fans Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' - Videos Go Viral

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash Attend Ramayana's Grand LA Premiere | Photo Via X

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend held an invite-only premiere at Los Angeles’ Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday, October 27. The grand screening was attended by the film’s lead cast, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, alongside director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash Attend Ramayana's Grand LA Premiere

Videos from the premiere have been circulating on social media, showing Ranbir, Sai Pallavi and Yash posing for photographers on the red carpet. The event also witnessed fans chanting 'Jai Shri Ram,' adding to the excitement surrounding the ambitious mythological project.

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Ranbir, who essays the role of Lord Rama, made a striking appearance in a shimmery silver bandhgala.

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Yash, who plays Ravana in the mythological epic and also serves as its producer, attended the premiere with his wife, actor Radhika Pandit. Yash opted for an all-black ensemble, elevating his look with an ornate brooch and black sunglasses. Radhika wore a green-and-gold silk saree.

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Sai, who portrays Maa Sita in the film, looked graceful in a red zardosi saree adorned with intricate embroidery. Keeping her look understated and traditional, the actress left her hair loose and opted for minimal makeup.

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However, some actors associated with the film were notably absent from the premiere. Ravie Dubey, who portrays Lakshmana, and Rakul Preet Singh, who plays Surpanakha, did not attend the event.

The exclusive 3D screening took place at the David Geffen Theatre, which has a seating capacity of 945. Several celebrities and notable guests joined the cast and crew for the special event, including Jada Pinkett Smith, Rohini Iyer, Benji Kelly and Gisella Marengo, among others.

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With a budget of Rs 4,000 crore for both parts combined, Ramayana is touted as one of the most expensive Indian film projects ever made.