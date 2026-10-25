'Sounds Like Kun Faya Kun': AR Rahman Criticised For 'Sufi-Style' New Ramayana Song Mangal Rang; Here's How Netizens Reacted

The makers of Ramayana: Part One released its song Mangal Rang on Sunday (October 25), but the track sparked criticism online, with several listeners questioning its originality and musical style. Some social media users have compared it to a qawwali and AR Rahman's popular track Kun Faya Kun from Rockstar, while others have alleged similarities with a Tamil song.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita, Mangal Rang showcases the divine love between the two characters through grand visuals. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh, with lyrics penned by Kumar Vishwas. However, its release has led to a debate among listeners, many of whom have shared clips and comparisons online.

One user on X criticised the song's musical approach, writing, “They picked up the ‘Kun Faya Kun’ formula, fitted it into Mangal Rang, and called it Ramayan music. Thank you, AR Rahman.”

Mangal Rang from "Ramayana" has clear similarities to A.R. Rahman’s "Kun Faya Kun" the chorus, the singing style, the spiritual lift, the overall architecture. Imagine a Sufi style song attached to Bhagavan Ram and Sita Maa... Is it a deliberate callback? Or an older formula given new packaging? — Āyudhika (@Ayudhika1310) October 25, 2026

Another user expressed disappointment with the track and its visuals, writing, “Another disaster track from Namit Malhotra, the Ramayanam team and A. R. Rahman. A phenomenal singer like Shreya Ghoshal, and such a lifeless song. Sai Pallavi has none of that presence or visual grace as Sita Maa. Look at Anushka Shetty as Devasena in Baahubali. The impact of one expression can outweigh the entire cast.”

A third user took a dig at the composer, alleging similarities with another song, and wrote, “Thank you, Rahman... for giving a recycled qawwali with a Tamil song to Ramayan.”

Another comment read, “A qawwali in Ramayan. Rahman never misses an opportunity to disappoint.”

One social media user also claimed that the track draws from multiple musical influences, writing, “Mangal Rang is a qawwali-like song. The use of the word ‘rang’ in the chorus is inspired by ‘Aaj Rang Hai’. The bulbul tarang is played on the guitar. Meanwhile, the song has been lifted from the Tamil song Enna Solla Pogirai.”

The criticism also extended to the film's music overall, with one user questioning whether any of its songs had made a lasting impression. The user wrote, “Not a single song from Ramayana is memorable. When people are already so emotionally connected to a story, how can you be so careless with the music? All you needed was good lyrics. But this has been very disappointing.”

Here's how others reacted:

Despite the mixed response, the song has drawn attention to the musical direction of the much-anticipated mythological film.

About Ramayana: Part One

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One also stars Sunny Deol, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil and Lara Dutta, among others. The film is reportedly being made on a budget of ₹4,000 crore and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release during Diwali 2026.

The film has been in the spotlight since its announcement, with the casting of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita drawing mixed reactions. The latest debate over ‘Mangal Rang’ has now added music to the list of talking points surrounding the film.