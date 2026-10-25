Ramayana Song Mangal Rang X Review: 'Divine Chemistry', 'So Soothing'; Netizens Fans Praise Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's As Ram And Sita

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The makers of Ramayana: Part One havThe makers of Ramayana: Part One have unveiled another song, Mangal Rang, on Sunday, October 25, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita. The track beautifully captures the divine love and chemistry between Ram and Sita, with grand visuals adding to its appeal. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh, the song features lyrics penned by Kumar Vishwas.

Ramayana Song Mangal Rang Unveiled

Netizens React

Soon after its release, Mangal Rang caught the attention of audiences on X (formerly Twitter), with netizens praising Ranbir and Sai's chemistry, the song’s soothing melody and the portrayal of the beloved mythological characters. Several viewers also appreciated the romantic side of Lord Ram depicted in the track.

One user wrote, "The song #MangalRang from #Ramayana is so romantic. Honestly, great chemistry between Sita and Rama (Ranbir and Sai) is already palpable, and I love it when Rama is shown romantic too, and not stoic as a popular belief. I was smiling the whole time I watched it."

Another viewer praised the actors’ portrayal, writing, "Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi have portrayed RAM and SITA exactly as we would have imagined them. The innocence of RAM and the purity of SITA are beautifully evident. Best wishes to the entire team. A BLOCKBUSTER, in my opinion!"

A third user highlighted the spiritual appeal of the song, saying, “This is how beautifully we see our Lord Ram and Mata Sita together. The magic, the grace, the divinity. Ranbir and Sai's chemistry feels truly divine.”

Another fan simply wrote, “They both simply looking divine.”

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Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One also stars Sunny Deol, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and several others.

The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release during Diwali 2026.