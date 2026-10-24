Ramayana First Review: 'Enjoyed It, But Thought RRR Was A Better Film'; US-Based X User Claims She Has Watched Ranbir Kapoor And Yash Starrer

Ramayana First Review | YouTube

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. According to a US-based X account named Priya Mathew, a screening of the film was held this week by Sony Pictures Entertainment, the international distributor of the film. She posted about watching the film, and later, netizens started asking her multiple questions about it.

She tweeted, "Saw the film this week. I enjoyed it for the most part but did not appreciate the English dubbing, which I conveyed to Sony. I would much prefer to see films in their original language, in this case, Hindi, which I understand anyway (sic)."

When an X user asked her if she felt connected to the story, Priya tweeted, "I did. I felt connected to the story (emotional, powerful) and I loved the music. I liked the Indian score/music by AR Rahman much more than the parts Hans Zimmer scored. I believe they cut some of the songs for the English version though (sic)." Further, when the X user asked her if the film featured Lord Hanuman, she decided not to give away any spoilers.

While replying to another X user, Priya mentioned that she did shed a few tears. She also revealed that she hadn't watched it in 3D or IMAX and mentioned that there were no full-length songs in the English version.

Some Action Sequences Looked Like AI

When an X user asked her about the VFX, Priya replied that they were impressive, but some action sequences looked like AI. Further, while talking about the budget, Priya tweeted, "Well I wouldn’t say that it’s totally on par with The Odyssey for example. That film had an all-star cast and a very well known director attached to it. That was evident in the execution. I enjoyed the Ramayana but thought RRR, for instance, was a better film (sic)."

RRR vs Ramayana

When an X user asked her why she liked RRR more than Ramayana, she replied, "I liked the story, acting, VFX, music better in RRR vs Ramayana. I still have the same dubbing problem with both films however. I have never been able to watch RRR in its original Telugu form in the U.S. I have watched the Hindi dubbed version several times."

This can surely be considered the first review of Ramayana, and while most of the comments are positive, the comparison with RRR has surely grabbed our attention.