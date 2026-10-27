Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash Starrer Sells More Than 2.50 Lakh Tickets

Ramayana Advance Booking | Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash starrer Ramayana Part 1 is slated to release on November 5, 2026. It is one of the most-awaited films of the year, and the pre-release buzz has been very strong. The advance booking of the film started on October 20, 2026, on Dussehra, and in seven days, Ramayana has received a decent response till now in pre-release sales.

Ramayana advance booking collection

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana, till now, has sold more than 2.50 lakh tickets with blocked seats for its opening day, and without blocked seats, it has sold 2 lakh tickets. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has grossed Rs. 13.64 crore (with blocked seats) for its first day till now, and without blocked seats, it has grossed Rs. 10.95 crore.

Well, the advance booking for day one till now is decent, and not amazing. The film, in seven days, should have at least grossed around Rs. 20-25 crore. However, let's wait and watch what response it will get in the coming days.

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Ramayana budget

Ramayana, which will be released in two parts, is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 4000 crore. So, we can consider Rs. 2000 crore as the budget of Part 1. Clearly, the film needs to take an opening of more than Rs. 100 crore at the box office in India, and later perform better during the Diwali weekend.

Ramayana cast on KBC

Meanwhile, the makers of Ramayana are leaving no stone unturned for the promotions of the film. Big events were planned in cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, and others, and this week, Ranbir Kapoor, Ravie Dubey, and Sai Pallavi will be seen on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The promos of their episodes have been released, and everyone is keen to watch them on Amitabh Bachchan's show.