Ramayana Advance Booking: Most Expensive Ticket Of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash Starrer Costs Over ₹2600

Ramayana Advance Booking: Most Expensive Ticket | YouTube

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana Part 1 is slated to release on November 5, 2026, and the advance booking of the film has started. While usually the advance booking for a film starts just a few days before the release, for Ramayana, it has started 16 days before the release. The movie is going to have shows from 6 am in the morning till midnight, and as the advance booking has started, the ticket rates are also revealed.

Ramayana's most expensive ticket in Mumbai

According to BookMyShow, the most expensive ticket right now in Mumbai is at Maison INOX: Jio World Plaza, BKC. A single ticket for a 7:10 pm show at the theatre for Ramayana Hindi 3D (Insignia) costs Rs. 2,620, and with convenience fees, it costs Rs. 2,690.

Well, the advance booking at many screens is yet to start. So, let's wait and watch whether this will be the most expensive ticket for Ramayana or an amount will beat this.

Ramayana show timings

Ramayana Part 1 has got 6 am and midnight shows. The earliest Mumbai show is scheduled for 6 am at Miraj Cinemas in Goregaon. Meanwhile, several theatres have also listed 11:59 pm shows. Usually, midnight shows are added after the film starts getting a great response, but as Ramayana is one of the most-awaited movies of the year, the midnight shows are already added.

Ramayana paid previews?

According to reports, Ramayana will be having paid previews on November 4, 2026. However, the advance booking has only opened from November 5.

Ramayana cast

Apart from Ranbir, Sai, and Yash, Ramayana also stars Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Indira Krishnan, Sonal Jha, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Kunal Kapoor, Addinath M. Kothare, and others.

The expectations from Ramayana are quite high, so let's wait and watch how the film turns out to be.