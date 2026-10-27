AR Rahman Reacts To Ramayana Songs Mangal Rang And Ravana Tandav Facing Backlash: 'I've Done My Work Sincerely'

Music composer AR Rahman reacted to the mixed reactions surrounding the songs released from Ramayana, saying he relies on his son to keep him informed about the online discussion. The Oscar-winning musician has faced criticism from a section of social media users who feel his music for the ambitious epic has not met their expectations.

Two tracks, Mangal Rang and Ravana Tandav, have drawn particular attention. While Mangal Rang sparked debate over its qawwali-like sound, Ravana Tandav also became a talking point on social media.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rahman explained that he does not spend much time following public reactions after releasing his work. Instead, he focuses on the creative process and leaves it to his son to update him on the changing conversation.

“We do so much work, filtration, ideation and iteration that there's no energy left to look at feedback. We just put it out because it's been tried and tested so much. My son keeps telling me, ‘This is what they said yesterday, now they're apologising,' I say 'Fine.' I've done my work sincerely and hope people celebrate it.”

AR Rahman calls Ramayana a huge honour

Despite the criticism, Rahman said the scale of the project and its cultural importance make it a special opportunity, particularly because the epic is familiar to audiences across India.

The composer also believes musicians should continue exploring new creative directions rather than repeatedly relying on the styles that brought them success. Although his earlier projects, including Rockstar and Slumdog Millionaire, earned recognition, he does not want to limit himself to the same musical approach.

Rahman said, “Now Ramayana has come, and these songs are in five different languages. It's an epic story almost every Indian knows. It is a movie, an epic, a story almost every Indian knows. It's such a great honour to do those songs and be part of that celebration with India and the world. It's a huge honour and a big responsibility.”

For the film's music, Rahman has joined forces with celebrated Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer, who is known for his work on films such as Interstellar, Inception and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Anupam Kher, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi.