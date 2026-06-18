AR Rahman Laughs Off 'Anti-National' Claims Against Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga

Imtiaz Ali’s latest film Main Vaapas Aaunga has been receiving positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. While the Partition-era drama continues to find support through strong word-of-mouth, it has also sparked a debate online, with some social media users accusing the film of being “anti-national.”

Now, Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has reacted to the controversy in his own understated way.

AR Rahman’s reaction goes viral

Rahman recently shared a screenshot of a satirical Instagram post that poked fun at the criticism directed at Main Vaapas Aaunga. The post mocked those questioning the film for portraying Pakistan without the usual stereotypes often seen in mainstream cinema.

The headline of the post read, “Anti-National? Movie dares to show Pakistan without terrorists and secret agents”.

The caption further joked, “The man who was excited to watch an Indian spy exact revenge on Pakistan, and who, toward the very end of the movie, says, 'Mein Vaapas Aaunga,' was disappointed that the movie had nothing to do with terrorists and spies. Though touched by the heartfelt drama, he was confused about how Pakistan can neither have terrorists nor spies, given that’s all they seem to have in other movies. He later mentioned in an interview that this was something completely new, and he walked away with the perspective that there can be normal humans in Pakistan.”

Rather than issuing a lengthy statement, Rahman responded by posting the screenshot on his Instagram story with a simple laughing emoji, appearing to dismiss the criticism and the claims that the film promotes an “anti-national” narrative.

Rahman and Imtiaz Ali’s partnership

Main Vaapas Aaunga marks the fifth collaboration between Rahman and Imtiaz Ali. The duo has previously delivered memorable work in films such as Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha and Amar Singh Chamkila.

For the latest film, Rahman teamed up once again with lyricist Irshad Kamil to create the soundtrack. Songs including Kya Kamaal Hai, Maskara and Ishq Mastana have received appreciation from listeners.

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina. The film explores themes of love, loss, displacement, memory and belonging, drawing inspiration from real-life stories of those affected by Partition.

Although the film opened modestly at the box office with Rs 1.15 crore on its first day, positive audience feedback has helped sustain its momentum. Interestingly, it earned Rs 1.25 crore on its first Monday, surpassing its opening-day collection. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 1.51 crore on its sixth day, taking its total India net collection to Rs 9.81 crore.