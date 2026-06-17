Sharvari & Sunny Kaushal Broke Up Because Main Vaapas Aaunga Actress Became More Famous Than The Gold Actor, Says Insider |

Sunny Kaushal, younger brother of Vicky Kaushal, is talented. Two years ago, he had a promising career ahead of him. And, on his arm, he wore his steady girlfriend, the screen-spitfire Sharvari, who was also a promising actor and star. For the late bloomers, these two were seen in the mini-series, Kabir Khan’s The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye (2020). And, around the same time, they also started dating. However, The Forgotten Army, though it was decently rated on certain key portals, was quickly forgotten. And, Sunny suffered a commercial disadvantage.

Sunny had his moment in the sun

Actually, in a decade-long acting career, Sunny had many films that brought him accolades. He was much liked in Reema Kagti’s sports drama, Gold (2018). He also won notices for Shiddat (2021), Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (2023), and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (2024). However, he never reached the A-category, which his brother Vicky Kaushal did. In fact, post the historical Chhaava (2025), Vicky is one of the highest-selling talents in Hindi cinema.

Sharvari raced ahead though

Coming back to Sunny and Sharvari, rumours have it that when Sharvari became a busy actor and tasted super-success with films like Munjya and Maharaj (Netflix), especially because she was a YRF regular, an Abhimaan — like situation arose between these two. So, quickly, what’s an Abhimaan situation? Well, it is a situation when a couple, both of whom are in the same profession, get different degrees of adulation. Invariably, when a woman overshadows her man, there is friction. The reference, as far as the film industry goes, comes from Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s film, Abhimaan (1973). In this fantastic musical drama, the lead actor, Amitabh Bachchan, is portrayed as being jealous of his screen-wife, Jaya Bhaduri, both of whom are prominent playback singers. An insider said, “Sharvari is more famous than Sunny today. So, it kind of made things awkward between the two. And, it is one of the reasons that got them to go their separate ways in 2025.”

Vedang is temporarily the shoulder

Vedang Raina and Sharvari are the lead pair of the recently released romantic partition drama Main Vaapas Aaunga. Though the film has so far been declared a damp squib, with collections as low as something to the tune of ₹9 crore in the first five days, the media has taken note of the Vedang-Sharvari pair. Rumours say that though both of them are tight-lipped about their personal equation, there is a ‘good friendship’ here. Vedang, who split with actress Khushi Kapoor, is rumoured to be soft on Sharvari. As of now, it doesn’t look like Sharvari and Sunny will kiss and make up. That boat seems to have sailed after their film fortunes changed.